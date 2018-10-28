Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 82; Narendra Modi offers condolences on Twitter

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away here Saturday after a prolonged illness, his family said. Khurana, who was 82, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

His other son had died last month.

A veteran of the BJP, Khurana was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed the governor of Rajasthan in 2004. "He breathed his last at around 11 pm at his Kirti Nagar residence here," his son Harish Khurana told PTI.

He said Khurana was suffering from a chest infection and fever from last few days and was feeling breathless since Saturday morning, he said. He had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then.

His last rites would be held on Monday, his family said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a pair of tweets:

Anguished by the passing away of Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Delhi, particularly towards ensuring better infrastructure. He distinguished himself as a hardworking and people-friendly administrator, both in the Delhi government and Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2018

Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji will always be remembered for the manner in which he strengthened the BJP in Delhi. He made unwavering efforts towards serving the post-partition refugees in Delhi. My thoughts and solidarity with his family and supporters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2018

Union minister Harsh Vardhan also tweeted his condolences:

My heartfelt condolences to the BJP parivar and the family of our beloved former Chief Minister of Delhi & veteran BJP leaderShri Madan Lal Khurana ji who passed away today after prolonged illness. My thoughts and prayers are with his near & dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sYHfCFLLu8 — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 27, 2018

आज दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता श्री मदन लाल खुराना जी

के निधन पर बहुत दुःख हुआ। पच्चीस साल पहले उनकी छत्रछाया में मैंने राजनीति में क़दम रखा।आज भी मेरे कानों में उनके प्रेरणाभरे शब्द गूँजते हैं। ईश्वर उनकी दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/GF6H23YKX6 — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 27, 2018

