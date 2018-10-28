You are here:
Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 82; Narendra Modi offers condolences on Twitter

Politics Press Trust of India Oct 28, 2018 09:18:13 IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away here Saturday after a prolonged illness, his family said. Khurana, who was 82, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

His other son had died last month.

A veteran of the BJP, Khurana was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed the governor of Rajasthan in 2004. "He breathed his last at around 11 pm at his Kirti Nagar residence here," his son Harish Khurana told PTI.

He said Khurana was suffering from a chest infection and fever from last few days and was feeling breathless since Saturday morning, he said.  He had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then.

His last rites would be held on Monday, his family said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a pair of tweets:

Union minister Harsh Vardhan also tweeted his condolences:

