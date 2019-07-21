Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg passes away; JP Nadda says his demise is an 'irreparable loss' to the party

New Delhi: Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg died in Delhi on Sunday morning. He was ailing and breathed his last at 7.30 am at a private hospital, his family said in a statement.

The body will be placed at his residence in Ashok Vihar at 11.30 am and later shifted to the Delhi BJP headquarters where it will be kept between 12 pm to 1 pm for people to pay homage. The statement said the body will be donated to a hospital according to his wish.

Garg, who was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2003.

In a tweet, BJP working president JP Nadda said Garg's demise is an "irreparable loss" to the party. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the work of the 'grassroots' worker will be remembered for years to come.