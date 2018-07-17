Monsoon Session of Parliament: BJP appoints ex-BJYM leader Anurag Thakur as party's chief whip in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Anurag Thakur, its member of parliament from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, party sources said.

Thakur replaces Rakesh Singh, who was recently made Madhya Pradesh BJP president and is busy with election strategy in the poll-bound state. Thakur, a key voice of the party in the Lower House, was president of the BJP's youth wing.