Former BJP MP Ram Prasad Sarmah joins Congress; Tezpur lawmaker had quit after party denied him ticket for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: Former BJP MP from Assam's Tezpur seat Ram Prasad Sarmah has joined the Congress. Sarmah along with many others, including senior journalist Zamsher Ali, joined the Congress in Guwahati on Sunday.

Sarmah, who is from the Gorkha community, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the Tezpur seat on a BJP ticket.

He had resigned from the BJP in 2019 after his name was not included in the party candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections.

He claimed that the Congress will win at least 80 seats out of 126 in the Assembly polls in Assam next year.

"I do not have any religion. I eat at any place if I wish to have good food. I have mutton at a Nepali household, fish at Assamese, curd at Muslims of char areas and local liquor at the houses of tribal people," Sarmah said at the Assam Congress headquarters in Guwahati on Sunday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.