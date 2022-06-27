'Forge alliance with BJP': Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar's plea to Uddhav Thackeray in open letter

In an open letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kesarkar on Monday requested him to form an alliance with the BJP and not shift the party away from its core ideology of Hindutva

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is also the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp, on Monday requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not shift the party away from its core ideology of Hindutva.

In an open letter, which was released just hours before the Supreme Court granted interim relief to the rebel MLAs from disqualification, Kesarkar said the MLAs were camping in Guwahati to strengthen their and Shiv Sena's true voice.

"We are repeatedly telling that this is not a rebellion but a fight for Shiv Sena's self respect. However, it is profoundly saddening that the current leadership does not realise this despite seeing it. Thus, here is our attempt to expose the people who say that we are sold...," he said in the letter.

In the letter, Kesarkar also pointed out how Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut began his vicious campaign of criticising the BJP-led Union government and highlighted how the gap between the BJP and the Shiv Sena was systematically orchestrated.

"During this time, all of us legislators would repeatedly attempt to bring this to our party leadership's notice, but in vain. Leadership took no cognisance and the criticism using very indecent words continued everyday...," he added.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership not only was BJP trying to increase its voter base but even Shiv Sena was constantly trying to grow.

"The outcome was that due to two ideologically similar parties growing, the idea of Hindutva was gaining strength — something that gave us immense happiness. Balasaheb's basic mantra and most important lesson to us had been that focusing on Hindutva was above alliances and this teaching will stay with us till eternity. Even if we die, we would like to die fighting to safeguard Hindutva," he wrote.

He said while the mandate was for Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, we overlooked Maharashtra and the people's mandate by forming this unnatural, 'unholy alliance'.

"...This is why our fight is for the Shiv Sena, Hindu Hrudya Samrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb's ideologies, Shiv Sena's very existence, for Marathi and Hindutva pride," he added.

Kesarkar said that this is not a rebellion but a fight for Shiv Sena's self-esteem and shall not stop till we win it.

"I request our party chief Shri Uddhavji Thackeray to consider, view and make a new alliance with BJP. This alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena Yuti is in line with the verdict given by the people of Maharashtra. This alliance (Yuti) will take Maharashtra to great heights of development," he signed off by saying.

