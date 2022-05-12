Five lakh north Indians to reach Ayodhya on June 5, says BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ahead of Raj Thackeray's visit

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5

Ayodhya: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday claimed that as many as five lakh north Indians will visit Ayodhya on June 5 and "take a pledge to fight for their self-respect" at Saryu river.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj said that they will "visit Ram Janambhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, other temples in Ayodhya and seek blessings from saints."

"For a week, all hotel and Dharamsala owners in Ayodhya and Faizabad have announced a 50 per cent discount on their rent and food tariffs for north Indians," Singh claimed.

Earlier, the BJP leader had said that he will not allow Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya until he apologises to the north Indians. Singh said that he has also requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet Thackeray until he seeks an apology. "He must apologise to North Indians else I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya. I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet him until he seeks an apology," said the BJP MP on MNS chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

