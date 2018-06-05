First phase of Karnataka cabinet expansion tomorrow; HD Kumaraswamy says 'eight to nine' JD(S) MLAs to be inducted

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said eight to nine MLAs from the JD(S) will be inducted in the first phase of cabinet expansion of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

"In the first phase (of the cabinet expansion), eight to nine members (MLAs from JD(S)) will be there (inducted in the cabinet). Two to three vacancies will be there," Kumaraswamy said when asked about the first phase of cabinet expansion.

Kumaraswamy also ruled out any differences among JD(S) MLAs over cabinet berths and allocation of portfolios and said party president HD Deve Gowda has been given total freedom on the next phase of cabinet expansion.

"There are no differences at all among our MLAs (over cabinet berths and portfolio allocations). Actually they have given total freedom to the national president to select the future cabinet," he told reporters.

Kumaraswamy also said the national president has advised all

MLAs about giving good governance with their cooperation.

"On Tuesday, we had a meeting with our MLAs. Our national president advised all MLAs to cooperate with the cabinet for developing the state and providing good governance," he said.

As per the coalition agreement on 1 June, Congress was allocated 22 ministerial berths and 12 to JD(S).

Congress were allocated home, irrigation, health, agriculture and women child welfare ministries, while JD(S) got finance and excise, public works department, education, tourism and transport ministries.

Both parties also agreed on setting up of coordination and monitoring committee to oversee smooth functioning of the coalition.

The committee will be led by senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, while JD(S)' Danish Ali will work as its convenor.

Meanwhile, ahead of the cabinet expansion on Wednesday, Congress leaders from the state are likely to visit New Delhi to discuss the list of ministers and portfolio allocation with the party high command.