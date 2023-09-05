First ask Rahul Gandhi why did he call it 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' & not 'India Jodo Yatra': Himanta Biswa Sarma to Congress

The BJP has been giving strong rebuttal to the Opposition’s hullabaloo on G20 dinner invites sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of President of India as usual. Slamming Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the grand old party should “first go and ask Rahul Gandhi why did he call it ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and not ‘India Jodo Yatra’.”

“They object when we call it Bharat, but when your Yuvraj (Rahul Gandhi) calls it Bharat, you have no problem,” Sarma asked.

Intensifying his attack on Congress, the Assam CM said: “…the Opposition is conspiring to erase Hinduism. Now, the issue is – erasing Bharat itself.”

Sarma has also changed his bio on X (formerly Twitter) which now reads, "Chief Minister of Assam, BHARAT."

Congress Tuesday slammed the Centre over G20 dinner invites sent in the name of 'President of Bharat', with party leader Jairam Ramesh accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “distorting history and dividing India”.

“So, the news in indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States”. But now even this “Union of States” is under assault,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Later, Sarma went on social media to hail the “Republic of Bharat”. “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL,” he posted.

As per reports, not just the President’s invite, even the G20 booklet that would be handed over to foreign delegates is titled “Bharat, The Mother of Democracy”.

As per sources, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is expected to bring a resolution on the possible renaming of the country during special Parliament session later this month.

There is a speculation that the Centre might amend Article 1 of the Constitution that says “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”.

The five-day special Parliament session is scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 September.

With inputs from agencies