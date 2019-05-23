Firozpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal wins seat

Firozpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,22,111

Female electors: 7,13,254

Male electors: 8,08,857

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Zira and Dharamkot Assembly segments were removed from Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Muktsar Assembly segment was added from Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Firozpur City, Firozpur Rural (SC), Guru Har Sahai, Jalalabad, Fazilka, Abohar, Balluana (SC), Malout (SC), Muktsar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a SAD bastion. SAD leader Zora Singh Mann was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Party leader Sher Singh Ghubaya has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Firozpur and Muktsar districts. Firozpur district has a population of 20,29,074 comprising 10,71,637 males and 9,57,437 females. It comprises 7.3 percent of the total state population. Around 72.8 percent of the district lives in rural areas. 42.17 percent of the population belong to Scheduled Castes. Muktsar district has a population of 9,01,896, of which 72 percent live in rural areas, as per Census 2011.

