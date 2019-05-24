Firozabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,36,738 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,34,224

Male electors: 9,02,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tundla, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Ji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party represented the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat between 999 and 2004. In 2009 elections, Akhilesh Yadav won the seat but decided to retain his other seat: Kannauj. In the ensuing bypoll, yesteryear actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Akshay Yadav, a scion of Yadav family, won the seat.

Demographics: Considered a pet constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Firozabad is part of the Yadav belt in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report, Firzobad has over 16 lakh voters. The population of Yadav and Muslim voters are estimated at 3 lakh and 1.8 lakh respectively.

