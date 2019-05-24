Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Firozabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:11:59 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon 495,819 Votes 46% Votes
SP Akshay Yadav 467,038 Votes 43% Votes
PSP(L) Shivpal Singh Yadav 91,869 Votes 9% Votes
BKPP Upendra Singh Rajput 9,503 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,676 Votes 1% Votes
IND Chaudhary Basheer 2,545 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajvir 2,416 Votes 0% Votes

Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,36,738 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,34,224

Male electors: 9,02,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tundla, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Ji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party represented the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat between 999 and 2004. In 2009 elections, Akhilesh Yadav won the seat but decided to retain his other seat: Kannauj. In the ensuing bypoll, yesteryear actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Akshay Yadav, a scion of Yadav family, won the seat.

Demographics: Considered a pet constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Firozabad is part of the Yadav belt in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report, Firzobad has over 16 lakh voters. The population of Yadav and Muslim voters are estimated at 3 lakh and 1.8 lakh respectively.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:11:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile