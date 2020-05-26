You are here:
FIR filed against Congress’ Alka Lamba for calling Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath ‘impotent’ in two-year-old video released after Unnao rape case

Politics Asian News International May 26, 2020 11:27:04 IST

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Alka Lamba at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station over her indecent and objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The complaint was filed against Lamba by Dr Preeti Verma, member of the Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission. The FIR has been lodged under sections 504, 505(1)(b) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a video shared by Lamba on Twitter, she was seen slamming Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath and calling the duo "impotent", in terms of performing their duties.

She also cornered Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for playing the Muslim and Dalit cards for political gains. Citing the Unnao Rape case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was involved, she termed 'Beti Bachao' campaign a "flop show", alleging that the government has failed to protect daughters of India and provide justice to the victims.

Lamba further wrote on Twitter that the video she shared is two years old, which has been seen by nearly one crore people so far. "When blind 'bhakts' (devotees) could not find anything against me, they searched this old video for FIR," she wrote.

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 11:27:04 IST



