Final phase of Telangana rural local body election begins, polling in Naxal-affected areas to end at 4 pm

Hyderabad: The third and final phase of polling for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) elections in Telangana got underway Tuesday.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, except in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, where it will conclude an hour early at 4 pm, State Election Commission said.

The election is held for 161 ZPTCs, and 741 candidates are in the fray. Officials said polling is being held for 1708 MPTCs, with 5726 candidates.

The Commission last month released the election schedule for 5,817 MPTCs and 539 ZPTCs. The first phase and second phase were held on 6 and 10 May, respectively.

Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to two upper tiers of local bodies. The elections are being held through ballot and counting would be held on 27 May, officials had earlier said.

After the ZPTC and MPTC polls, Mandal Praja Parishad and Zilla Praja Parishad members will be elected. The Assembly elections were held in December 2018 and the Panchayat polls in January this year. 17 seats to the Lok Sabha election in the state were held in a single phase on 11 April.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.