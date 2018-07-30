Final draft of Assam NRC released: Uproar in Parliament over 40L missing from list; Rajnath Singh says no need to panic

Soon after the much-anticipated second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on Monday, both Houses of Parliament witnessed an uproar with Union home minister Rajnath Singh saying 'there is no need to panic', while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Singh said that the draft is not the final list and people will still get time to file objections. Terming it a "sensitive issue", he said that it should not be politicised unnecessarily, amid Opposition uproar.

The home minister also said that the government has no role in the exercise as everything is happening under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

While talking to reporters, he said, "No coercive action will be taken against anyone. Hence, there is no need for anyone to panic." Even someone whose name is not in the final list can approach the foreigners tribunal, Singh said.

"Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is a completely impartial report. No misinformation should be spread. This is a draft and not the final list," he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties led by the TMC and the Samajwadi Party created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Monday over the publication of NRC, forcing adjournment of proceedings twice.

When the Upper House resumed after the first adjournment at noon, members from Opposition parties especially Congress, TMC and Samajwadi Party were up on their feet to raise the issue again.

But Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them to and adjourned proceedings for the second time till 2 pm.

Earlier, no sooner had the House mourned the death of former member N Thangaraj Pandian and listed papers presented, TMC members led by their leader Derek O'Brien were up on their feet raising the issue. Samajwadi Party members and some from the Congress too started raising the issue leading to a din.

Naidu first said he had not received any notice and later said that some members had met him expressing desire to raise the NRC issue. "I myself have requested the home minister to come (to respond to members' concern)," he said while adding that he was ready for a discussion.

As unrelenting members moved to the aisle, he warned that House proceedings would be adjourned if they did not return to their seats.

"I am ready for discussions. I want the home minister to respond. What (more) you want," he said. "The home minister is here. He will respond," he said.

Singh was present in the House but, members did not heed to his pleas and slogan shouting TMC members moved into the well of the House, forcing Naidu to adjourn proceedings till noon.

Out of 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati Monday morning. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out.

Congratulating the people of the state for the successful publication of the NRC, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said "the historic day will remain etched in their memories forever". Sonowal expressed confidence that the NRC, which has become the "instrument to safeguard the interest of greater Assamese society", would be able to pave the way for realising the hopes and aspirations of the genuine Indian citizens.

With inputs from PTI

