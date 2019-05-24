Co-presented by


Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:10:54 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Rajkumar Chahar 667,147 Votes 64% Votes
INC Raj Babbar 172,082 Votes 17% Votes
BSP Shreebhagwan Sharma Alias Guddu Pandit 168,043 Votes 16% Votes
NOTA Nota 10,692 Votes 1% Votes
IND Purushottam Das (Fauzi Bhai) 3,429 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Bahori 3,182 Votes 0% Votes
VSIP Nawab Gul Chaman Sherwani 2,199 Votes 0% Votes
RSSP Vijay Singh Dhangar 1,808 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naresh Kumar 1,581 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar Kushwaha 1,443 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pastar Thomsan Massy 1,103 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Manisha Singh 1,040 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arti Sharma 994 Votes 0% Votes
AJP(I) Satyendra Baghel 965 Votes 0% Votes
BMJP Sarvesh Kumar 822 Votes 0% Votes
ASMP Sadab Noor 621 Votes 0% Votes
Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 15,80,582 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,03,311

Male electors: 8,77,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was formed in 2008 after the delimitation process.

Assembly Constituencies: Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the first-ever election, Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP won the seat defeating Congress leader Raj Babbar. In 2014 elections, Choudhary Babulal won the seat, defeating Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP.

Demographics: Known for its historical splendour, Fatehpur Sikri is a predominantly Muslim dominated constituency. The constituency also has a sizeable population of Dalits and other Scheduled Castes, especially in the rural side of the constituency. Rajputs and Khushwahas are also crucial enough vote bank to swing any election.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:10:54 IST

