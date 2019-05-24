Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 15,80,582 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,03,311

Male electors: 8,77,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was formed in 2008 after the delimitation process.

Assembly Constituencies: Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the first-ever election, Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP won the seat defeating Congress leader Raj Babbar. In 2014 elections, Choudhary Babulal won the seat, defeating Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP.

Demographics: Known for its historical splendour, Fatehpur Sikri is a predominantly Muslim dominated constituency. The constituency also has a sizeable population of Dalits and other Scheduled Castes, especially in the rural side of the constituency. Rajputs and Khushwahas are also crucial enough vote bank to swing any election.

