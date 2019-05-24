Fatehpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Fatehpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 49

Total electors: 18,04,777 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,855

Male electors: 9,85,922

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj, Khaga

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ashok Kumar Patel won the 1999 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate. In the next election, Mahendra Prasad Nishad of the BSP won the seat. However, he lost the 2009 elections to Rakesh Sachan of the Samajwadi Party. BJP’s Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti won the seat after defeating her nearest rival by over 1,70,000 votes.

