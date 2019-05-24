Fatehpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Co-presented by


May 24, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Niranjan Jyoti 566,040 Votes 54% Votes
BSP Sukhdev Prasad Verma 367,835 Votes 35% Votes
INC Rakesh Sachan 66,077 Votes 6% Votes
Nota Nota 14,692 Votes 1% Votes
IND Beni Prasad 7,076 Votes 1% Votes
JHBP Ashok Kumar Mishra 5,278 Votes 1% Votes
IND Juber Ahmad 4,906 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamta Prasad 3,796 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Ram Kumar 2,780 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Mahesh Chandra Sahu 2,718 Votes 0% Votes
VISP Rajkumar Lodhi 2,457 Votes 0% Votes
Fatehpur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 49

Total electors: 18,04,777 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,855

Male electors: 9,85,922

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj, Khaga

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ashok Kumar Patel won the 1999 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate. In the next election, Mahendra Prasad Nishad of the BSP won the seat. However, he lost the 2009 elections to Rakesh Sachan of the Samajwadi Party. BJP’s Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti won the seat after defeating her nearest rival by over 1,70,000 votes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:09:30 IST

