Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Amar Singh of Congress wins seat

Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 13,96,957

Female electors: 6,56,567

Male electors: 7,40,390

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Amloh, Khanna, Samrala assembly segments were added from erstwhile Ropar Lok Sabha constituency. Payal Assembly seat was moved from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Raikot Assembly segment was earlier in Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bassi Pathana (SC), Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal (SC), Raikot (SC), Amargarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sukhdev Singh Libra won the seat in 2009. In 2014, AAP candidate Harinder Singh Khalsa defeated Congress leader Sadhu Singh.

Demographics: It covers the entire Fatehgarh Sahib district and parts of Ludhiana and Sangrur district. Fatehgarh Sahib district has a population of 6,00,163 people comprising 3,20,795 males and 2,79,368 females. Its sex ratio is 871 and the literacy rate is 79.4 percent. The district comprises an SC population of 32.07 percent.

