Fatehabad Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Fatehabad Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 2,37,536

Female electors: 1,11,165

Male electors: 1,26,369

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress candidate Jai Narain lost to INLD’s Lila Krishan Chaudhry who assumed office for the third time after the 2000 Assembly elections. In 2005, the Congress gained over the INLD next year as Dura Ram defeated Swatantar Bala Chaudhary. Dura Ram, however, was defeated by Independent candidate Prahlad Singh Gillan Khera in the next elections in 2009. Ram lost again in the 2014 elections, this time to Balwan Singh Daulatpuria, an INLD candidate, who won with about 3,000 votes more.

Suman Lata from INLD, Zile Singh Verma from Bahujan Samaj Party, Prahlad Singh Gillakhera from Congress and Dudram Bishnoi from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Fatehabad LAC in 2019

Demographics: Interestingly, since the past nine elections in Fatehabad, no political party has won elections consecutively. Moreover, no woman has ever emerged victorious in Fatehabad, ironically called the Pink City of Haryana.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .