Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Fatehabad profile: BJP eyes for victory after 2014 winner INLD MLA switched sides

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Fatehabad Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 2,37,536

Female electors: 1,11,165

Male electors: 1,26,369

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress candidate Jai Narain lost to INLD’s Lila Krishan Chaudhry who assumed office for the third time after the 2000 Assembly elections. In 2005, the Congress gained over the INLD next year as Dura Ram defeated Swatantar Bala Chaudhary. Dura Ram, however, was defeated by Independent candidate Prahlad Singh Gillan Khera in the next elections in 2009. Ram lost again in the 2014 elections, this time to Balwan Singh Daulatpuria, an INLD candidate, who won with about 3,000 votes more.

Demographics: Interestingly, since the past nine elections in Fatehabad, no political party has won elections consecutively. Moreover, no woman has ever emerged victorious in Fatehabad, ironically called the Pink City of Haryana.