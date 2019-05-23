Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Constituency



Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 16,13,781

Female electors: 7,21,847

Male electors: 8,91,934

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aliganj, Kaimganj, Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Both the times, Chandra Bhushan Singh was the party’s candidate. In 2009, then Union Minister Salman Khursheed won the seat. However, he lost his seat to BJP’s Mukesh Rajput in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



Demographics: The Yadav community is of significant influence in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Brahmins and Muslims too are crucial vote banks, especially in the main Farrukhabad town.

