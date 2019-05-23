Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 17:07:32 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Mukesh Rajput 542,261 Votes 57% Votes
BSP Manoj Agarwal 333,213 Votes 35% Votes
INC Salman Khurshid 53,085 Votes 6% Votes
PSP(L) Uday Pal Singh 9,353 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 7,113 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sanjay Kumar 3,758 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rahul Kumar 3,467 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Luxman 1,808 Votes 0% Votes
MDMP(H) Shri Krishna 1,607 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Vipin Kumar Mishra 1,248 Votes 0% Votes

Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 16,13,781

Female electors: 7,21,847

Male electors: 8,91,934

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aliganj, Kaimganj, Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Both the times, Chandra Bhushan Singh was the party’s candidate. In 2009, then Union Minister Salman Khursheed won the seat. However, he lost his seat to BJP’s Mukesh Rajput in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: The Yadav community is of significant influence in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Brahmins and Muslims too are crucial vote banks, especially in the main Farrukhabad town.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 17:07:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile