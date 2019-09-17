You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Farooq Abdullah upheld unity, integrity of country, says Congress’ Salman Khurshid; calls it 'unjust' to arrest him

Politics Asian News International Sep 17, 2019 10:37:51 IST

  • Stating that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah has served the country by upholding its unity and integrity, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday termed his alleged arrest under Public Safety Act (PSA) as unjust

  • Khurshid's remarks come after sources in the Jammu and Kashmir government said that Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA)

  • PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years

New Delhi: Stating that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah has served the country by upholding its unity and integrity, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday termed his alleged arrest under Public Safety Act (PSA) as unjust.

Farooq Abdullah upheld unity, integrity of country, says Congress’ Salman Khurshid; calls it unjust to arrest him

File image of Congress leader Salman Khurshid. AFP

"The arrest of Farooq Abdullah threatens the identity of the country. He is one of the leaders who upheld the unity and integrity of the country in Jammu and Kashmir. His entire family including his father and son have served the state and the Union", said Khurshid to ANI.

"Injustice had been done not only with him but the entire country", Khurshid added. Khurshid's remarks come after sources in the Jammu and Kashmir government said that Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Reports of Abdullah being booked under the PSA came on a day when the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking the release of Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah.

PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years. Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the central government revoked the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 10:37:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores