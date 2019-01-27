'Farmers need to be saved first': Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Adityanath for comments on Ayodhya temple

Prayagraj: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged remark that his government can resolve the Ram temple matter in 24 hours.

According to reports, Adityanath stated that the "patience" of people on the Ram temple issue is "fast running out" and if the Supreme Court fails to resolve this matter, it should "hand it over to us and the issue will be resolved within 24 hours."

Reacting to Adityanath’s statement, Akhilesh said: "We have just celebrated Republic Day. If a chief minister says such things on 26 January, you can imagine what kind of chief minister he must be."

"I would like to tell the chief minister that the people have given him 90 days. Do something to save the crops from the bulls. Farmers need to be saved first," Yadav added.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case hearing will not take place on 29 January due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde. The five-judge Constitution was scheduled to hear the case on 29 January.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years. For a long time, parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing in the matter.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.