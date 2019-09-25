Farmers' issue limited to advertisements, billboards under Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government is only paying lip service to farmers' problem and its interest is only limited to advertisements and billboards.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary said, "The issue of farmers interest under the Uttar Pradesh BJP (government) has been limited only to advertisements and billboards."

"The farmers are not getting their dues. They do not get proper electricity supply, but their electricity bills have been hiked. They have been cheated in the name of the loan waiver. They are also being insulted," she alleged.

The statement from the Congress leader came over a report by a local news daily which stated that a son of farmer committed suicide in Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police.