Faridkot Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Mohammad Sadique of Congress wins seat

Faridkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 14,55,075

Female electors: 6,86,869

Male electors: 7,68,206

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency till 2008. Nihal Singhwala Assembly seat was moved from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Dharamkot Assembly seat was added from Firozpur parliamentary constituency. Rampura Phul assembly was moved from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Nihal Singhwala (SC), Bhagha Purana, Moga, Dharamkot, Giddarbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jaitu (SC), Rampura Phul

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: SAD leader Paramjit Kaur Gulshan won the seat in 2009 but lost to AAP leader Sadhu Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Moga and Faridkot districts and parts of Muktsar and Bathinda districts. Moga district has a population of 9,95,746 comprising 5,25,920 males and 4,69,826 females. Around 77.2 percent of the population lives in rural areas. The district sex ratio is 893 and the literacy rate is 70.68 percent. SCs constitute 36.5 percent of the total district population. Faridkot district has a population of 6,17,508, of which 38.92 percent are SCs. The sex ratio of the district is 890 and the literacy rate is 69.6 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.