Faridabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Faridabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 17,36,322 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,69,580

Male electors: 9,66,742

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Mewla Maharajpur, Hassanpur, Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh and Taoru Assembly constituencies were removed from this constituency. Four new were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Hathin, Hodal (SC), Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Tigaon

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP candidate Ram Chander Bainda won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Avtar Singh Bhadana from Congress. Bhadana repeated his feat again in 2009. However, in 2014 BJP candidate Krishan Pal won the election.

Demographics: Part of the National Capital Region, Faridabad has a population of 18,09,733. It has a Hindu majority as 89 percent of the population practices the religion. Faridabad has been recognised as a smart city. Sitting MP Krishan Pal, who wishes to run again, faces competition from former MP Avtar Singh Bhadana. A Congress politician, Bhadana had defected to the BJP in 2014. He has, however, returned to the grand old party and will run from Faridabad.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.