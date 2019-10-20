Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Faridabad profile: A swinging seat between BJP and Congress, victory proves a tricky customer

Faridabad Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination was 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations was 5 October. The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 89

Total electors: 2,44,444

Female electors: 1,11,934

Male electors: 1,3,2501

Third gender electors: 9

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, BJP's Chander Bhatia had gained over Congress' AC Chaudhury with a margin of over 18,000 votes. But the next year, Chaudhury made a comeback, defeating Bhatia with a thumping majority of 84,788 votes. Congress retained the seat in 2009 by fielding Anand Kaushik, who received 33,744 votes. In 2014 election, the BJP emerged victorious in this urban-dominated seat by pitting Vipul Goel, who won over Anand Kaushik of the Congress with 72,679 votes.

This year, the saffron party's campaigning has revolved around development issues like the two new peripheral expressways that go around Delhi through Faridabad and Gurgaon, 24-hour electricity and promise to bring more investment in the seat.

But, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) have made unemployment a crucial issue, posing a challenge on at least three seats in Faridabad – Faridabad NIT, Hathin and Hodal – with its candidates laying claim to the vote base of INLD which had won the 2014 polls in Hathin and Faridabad NIT seats.

Mahesh Chand Jain from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lakhan Kumar Singla from Congress and Narendra Gupta from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Faridabad Vidhan Sabha comes under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. As the 2011 census noted, of the total 2,44,444 population, 100 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 11.32.

