Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Faizabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 54

Total electors: 17,38,701 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,02,665

Male electors: 9,36,036

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, Ayodhya

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vinay Katiyar of the BJP won the seat. But in the next election, he lost the seat to Mitrasen Yadav of the BSP. Congress party’s Nirmal Khatri won the seat in 2009 but lost to Lallu Singh of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: The constituency mostly covers the eponymous district. Faizabad is significant in Indian political history for being the epicentre of the Ayodhya movement. Brahmins, Yadavs, Thakurs and Kurmis are the dominant castes in the area. The 2011 Census states that at least 15 percent of the population in the district is Muslim.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.