Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:07:04 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Lallu Singh 529,021 Votes 49% Votes
SP Anand Sen 463,544 Votes 43% Votes
INC Nirmal Khatri 53,386 Votes 5% Votes
Nota Nota 9,388 Votes 1% Votes
IND Rajbahadur Urf Rajan Pandey 7,347 Votes 1% Votes
LKD Asha Devi 6,674 Votes 1% Votes
IND Lal Mani Tripathi (Bhai Sahab) 3,302 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Kanchan Yadav 2,768 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamlesh Tiwari 2,739 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sharad Kumar 2,492 Votes 0% Votes
LGBP Vijay Shankar Pandey 2,056 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Kumar Mishra 1,822 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Sher Afgan 1,337 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Mahesh Tiwari 1,245 Votes 0% Votes
Faizabad Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 54

Total electors: 17,38,701 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,02,665

Male electors: 9,36,036

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, Ayodhya

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vinay Katiyar of the BJP won the seat. But in the next election, he lost the seat to Mitrasen Yadav of the BSP. Congress party’s Nirmal Khatri won the seat in 2009 but lost to Lallu Singh of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: The constituency mostly covers the eponymous district. Faizabad is significant in Indian political history for being the epicentre of the Ayodhya movement. Brahmins, Yadavs, Thakurs and Kurmis are the dominant castes in the area. The 2011 Census states that at least 15 percent of the population in the district is Muslim.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:07:04 IST

