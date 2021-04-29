Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Axis My India poll predicts 75-85 seats for the BJP in Assam while APB C Voter survey has projected a vote share of 42percent for the TMC across 292 seats

Results of the exit polls for four states —West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam — and the Union Territory of Puducherry are expected after 7 pm on Thursday, said reports. However, the Election Commission has banned the publication of these results till 7.30 pm.

An exit poll is a survey in which voters who are waiting to exiting the polling booth after casting their votes are asked who they voted for, in order to predict the result of the election in question. Exit polls are different from opinion polls where the which asks for whom the voter plans to vote. However, the actual results may be completely different from the exit poll results, as was the case in Bihar Assembly elections, held in October-November last year.

The voting was held in three phases on 27 March, 1 and 6 April.

The state saw a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance. While the BJP was considered a marginal player in West Bengal at the time of the previous Assembly election 2016, it has emerged as a strong contender following its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The TMC is seeking to win its third straight term in the state.

For 292 seats in the West Bengal Assembly, the APB C Voter survey had predicted a vote share of 42% for the TMC and 39 percent for the BJP

Axis My India poll predicts that BJP is set to retain power in Assam. The pollster predicts 75-85 seats for the BJP, with the Congress alliance following with 40-50, seats and 1-2 seats for others.

CNX Republic poll predicts that the BJP will register victory in 143 seats closely followed by the TMC with 143 seats. It predicts that the Congres will bag just 16seats.

The India Today exit poll for Assam predicts 75-85 seats for the BJP, followed by the 40 -50 seats for Congress-led alliance and 1-4 for other parties, including the Asom Gana Parishad.

The pollster has predicted the incumbent LDF will sweep the Assembly elections in Kerala, bagging around 104-120 seats.



The counting of votes is scheduled for 2 May.

West Bengal

Assam

The BJP is hoping to retain power in the northeastern state. the saffron party is up against the combined challenge of eight parties including the Congress and the AIUDF of perfume baron turned politician Badruddin Ajmal, who might prove to be kingmaker.

Tamil Nadu

Single phase election to the 243 seats in Tamil Nadu was held on April. The main contest is between the DMK-Congress alliance and the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

The DMK is aiming to unseat the ruling party while the AIADMK is keen to ensure the continuation of "Amma aatchi" (Amma's rule) for an unprecedented third time. The MK Stalin-led party has been in the Opposition since 2011 when the AIADMK, under Jayalalithaa, stormed to the ruling saddle and also retained power in the subsequent elections in 2016.

The AIADMK however faces an uphill task, especially after the rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when the DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats.

As many as 3,998 candidates, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman and BJP state unit chief L Murugan contested the election.

Kerala

Kerala's 140 seats went to the polls in a single phase on 6 April with 73.58 percent of the total 2.74 crore voters exercising their franchise.

The state is keenly watching a three-way battle between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking another term in office while several heavyweights, including senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, a key partner of the CPM-led LDF, two Rajya Sabha BJP MPs, KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi are in the fray from constituencies spread across Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and parts of Thrissur.

Puducherry

Puducherry, currently under President’s Rule after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government collapsed in February, voted in the Assembly polls on 6 April.

The seats spread across four districts voted in single-phase polls in the Union Territory where the UT recorded a voter turnout of 81.64 percent. Yanam, the seat from where AINRC chief N Rangasamy was contesting, registered a higher percentage of polling than other regions.

While the BJP has contested the polls in alliance with the AIADMK and AINRC, the Congress has allied with the DMK. While AINRC fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies the BJP contested in nine seats, while the AIADMK was given five seats.

The Congress fielded candidates in 14 seats, DMK in 13 seats and the VCK and CPI are contested from one constituency each. The alliance fielded an Independent candidate from one constituency. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also contested the elections.

With inputs from PTI