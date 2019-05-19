Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters say BJP-led NDA will return; Mamata calls predictions 'gossip', Congress and Omar reject numbers as 'laughable'

Most exit polls on Sunday forecast a simple majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA with varying numbers as the seven-phase polling in the general elections ended on Sunday. Two exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats, while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress-led UPA.

The CVoter-Republic exit poll has forecast 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA respectively.

However, Neta-News X predicted that the National Democratic Alliance could fall short of the majority and win 242 seats. It gave the UPA 164 seats.

Here is how politicians reacted to the exit polls:

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief)

I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2019

Omar Abdullah (National Conference)

Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 19, 2019

Sanjay Jha (Congress)

The silent voter will be king on May 23 rd 2019. The “ fear factor “ playing havoc with respondents to pollsters in an ugly polarized election. Ridiculous #ExitPolls , almost laughable. UPA > NDA when the “ real counting “ happens. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) May 19, 2019

Derek O'Brien (TMC)

Have ‘Delhi media’ who masquerade as ‘national media’ lost their credentials and credibility? So-called Exit Polls will only confuse. We await the verdict of the people. Modi ji had called the number 300+ even before Phase 7. Are these numbers to match that? EVM manipulation? — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 19, 2019

Vijay Rupani (Gujarat chief minister and BJP leader)

"When the results come on 23 May, BJP will undoubtedly win all 26 seats in Gujarat. People in the state want Narendra Modi to be the prime minister. If the farmers were really angry with BJP, its effect would have been seen in Gujarat," the Gujarat chief minister told India TV.

With inputs from PTI

