Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters say BJP-led NDA will return; Mamata calls predictions 'gossip', Congress and Omar reject numbers as 'laughable'

Politics FP Staff May 19, 2019 21:09:54 IST

Most exit polls on Sunday forecast a simple majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA with varying numbers as the seven-phase polling in the general elections ended on Sunday. Two exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats, while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress-led UPA.

File image of Mamata Banerjee. PTI

The CVoter-Republic exit poll has forecast 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA respectively.

However, Neta-News X predicted that the National Democratic Alliance could fall short of the majority and win 242 seats. It gave the UPA 164 seats.

Here is how politicians reacted to the exit polls:

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief)

Omar Abdullah (National Conference)

Sanjay Jha (Congress)

Derek O'Brien (TMC)

Vijay Rupani (Gujarat chief minister and BJP leader)

"When the results come on 23 May, BJP will undoubtedly win all 26 seats in Gujarat. People in the state want Narendra Modi to be the prime minister. If the farmers were really angry with BJP, its effect would have been seen in Gujarat," the Gujarat chief minister told India TV.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 21:09:54 IST

