Exit Poll Results 2019; Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: Fadnavis calls for Maharashtra BJP core committee meet to review results

Exit Poll Results 2019; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a state BJP core committee meeting later on Monday, at his residence, to review the exit poll results.
In his blog post, Arun Jaitley claimed there is "a huge maturing of Indian democracy" taking place if one reads exit polls along with the 2014 election result. He also said: "If the results of the exit polls and final results on the 23 May are in the same direction, the Opposition’s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale."
The BJP-led Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has demanded that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state "prove" its majority.
Former chief minister Shivrajj Singh Chouhan was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We will not try to dislodge the government but the Congress is a divided house.They are in minority and even the minority is divided... Scindia has gone outside the country even before the last phase."
Hours after Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers, the BJP said he has shattered the decorum of alliance dharma by continuously speaking against the party despite being an ally.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended to governor immediate sacking of Rajbhar, also the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.
"The BJP is a party which gives full respect to its allies and honours the coalition dharma. But, it is unfortunate that our alliance partner in UP, Om Prakash Rajbhar, not just violated the decorum of alliance dharma, but shattered it. It is for this reason that the party and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were compelled to take such a strong step," state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a statement.
The declaration of results for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats may get delayed by around five to six hours on 23 May as more time will be spent on counting VVPATs from each of the 70 Assembly segments of the national capital, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has said.
Claiming that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has a lot of issues, the BJP unit of the state has written to Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming that the Congress government is in minority and asking for a special session, NDTV reported. The report claimed that the BJP leaders in the state have demanded a special Assembly session. "We are sending a letter to the Governor requesting an assembly session as there are a lot of issues... It (the Madhya Pradesh government) will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon," Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said.
The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls held last year. They have a wafer-thin majority in the House and has support of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.
Reacting to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's claim that all exit polls are wrong, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday mocked the Opposition by saying that they were daydreaming. "The Opposition can keep on daydreaming till 23 May. By 12 pm on 23 May, their dreams will not come true. We will wait for the exact results, but I am confident that we will get a bigger mandate that what exit polls are showing," Madhav told ANI.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that LDF government will "win big". According to projections of national pollsters, the Congress would sweep most of the seats, while the BJP would make history in Kerala by winning its first-ever parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hinting at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijayan said that Sabarimala issue did not affect polls in Kerala. "All of us know who created troubles there."
A day after exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power with a bigger majority in the Parliament, with financials leading the charge, shares surged on the bourses on Monday. Domestic financial markets cheered exit poll results showed that ruling NDA is likely to will the general Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketing over 1,100 points, and the rupee appreciating 79 paise against the US dollar.
After soaring over 962 in the early session, the 30-share index pared some gains and was trading at 39,047. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 203.05 points, or 1.78 percent, up at 11,610.20.
According to The Indian Express, the exit poll results calmed investors’ nerves leading to a sharp recovery in the market. While concerns had grown over the prospect of an unstable coalition in the last couple of weeks and the Sensex had lost 1,913 points or 4.9 per cent between 1 May and 15 May, the exit poll numbers have helped restore markets sentiment and Sensex has already recovered around 1,500 points between Friday and Monday (today).
According to ANI, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has left Mayawati's Lucknow residence after the meeting. The agency did not specify what the meeting was about, but reports have claimed that the two leaders, who along with RLD in Uttar Pradesh form the gathbandhan, met to discuss post-poll strategy in the state.
Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav reached the residence of Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday in Lucknow. Details from the meeting are awaited.
A day after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today, sources told PTI. The Telugu Desam Party president will meet Mamata as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on 23 May. "Naidu will hold a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both will hold talks on the strategies of the ‘mahagatbandhan’ (grand alliance)," a highly placed source was quoted as saying by the PTI.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on the anniversary of her "Maa, Mati, Manush government", saying it had been "eight momentous years, during which we worked for the welfare of people".
The entire Opposition has reached the political ICU after seeing the exit polls, Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said. "Now, after 23rd, all these people should introspect for a better future."
Domestic financial markets cheered on Monday after exit poll results showed that the NDA is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections. BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 900 points, and the rupee appreciated 79 paise against the US dollar.
BSP chief Mayawati won't attend any meeting with Opposition leaders in Delhi today, the BSP clarified after reports said Mayawati will be meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the exit polls were not "exact polls". "Exit polls do not mean exact polls. We have to understand that. Since 1999, most exit polls have gone wrong," he pointed out.
Responding to the exit poll results, most of which pointed to another NDA win, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted the exit poll results from Australia last weekend, saying "56 different exit polls proved wrong".
Most exit polls on Sunday predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some projecting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. The News18-IPSOS survey suggested that the NDA is likely to win 336 seats. If the survey turns out to be right, the BJP will break a 48-year-old record, and Modi will become the first prime minister in that many years to win a second term with a clear majority.
In 2014, when the BJP won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha, it was the first time in three decades that any party had acquired an absolute majority. A similar milestone will be achieved, if the prediction of most pollsters is anywhere close to the final results. According to the NewsX-India News and Polstrat, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will emerge as the single-largest group but fall short of a clear majority with 242 seats. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has suggested not only a clear majority for the NDA but a better performance for the Modi Sarkar than 2014 with 339-365 seats.
Today's Chanakya, the agency that called out the last two Lok Sabha elections correctly has said that the BJP will return with a thumping majority, with over 300 seats on its own. NDA is expected to cross 350 while the UPA may be restricted to under 100 (95 +/- 9).
According to the NewsX-India News and Polstrat, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will emerge as the single-largest group but fall short of a clear majority with 242 seats. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has suggested not only a clear majority for the NDA but a better performance for the Modi Sarkar than 2014 with 339-365 seats. News18-IPSOS poll said NDA is likely to win
Congress-led United Progressive Alliance to win 162, SP-BSP-RLD’s collation or Mahagathbandhan may get 43 seats and Left parties to get 5 seats. While other parties and independent candidates can register to win on 88 seats.
Narendra Modi is returning to power with a bang, silencing skeptics and stunning opponents, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) likely to win 336 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to a comprehensive News18-IPSOS exit poll. If the survey is anything to go by, the BJP will alone cross the half-way mark, like 2014 polls.
A heavy loss in the politically important state of UP appears imminent as pollsters have pegged its numbers as low as 22. The best scenario for the BJP has been predicted by the Times Now-VMR, which gives it 58 seats, followed closely by the Republic-Jan Ki Baat, which gives it an outer limit of 57.
The one thing that most polls seem to agree on is that the party will suffer heavy losses in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Sanjay Jha has said that the exit poll results are laughable as most pollsters have written out the Congress party. According to NDTV's Poll of Polls, the NDA alliance will win 296 seats while the UPA will be restricted 128. Before this, Mamata Banerjee had tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that had shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee has tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that have shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal. According to NDTV's Poll of Poll survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have managed to make substantial progress in TMC bastion of West Bengal. The saffron party which was limited to 2 seats in the 2014 elections despite the Modi wave, may win around 14 seats this election, NDTV predicted. The state elects 42 MPs.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena combine will manage to win only 34 seats in the politically important state of Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP will be restricted to 14 seats, said the ABP exit poll survey.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may win almost as many seats as it did in 2014, early exit polls have predicted. An amalgamation of all surveys, curated by NDTV suggested that the BJP-led NDA may easily get 300 seats in the 542 seats of Lok Sabha that went to polls.
News18-IPSOS has released the first set of numbers. The pollster has given the NDA an edge in the first phase of the seven-phased polling exercise. News18's survey predicted that the NDA may get 33 t0 35 seats, while the Congress my win four to five seats. Others, which includes the SP-BSP alliance as well may bag 44 to 47 seats.
Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up. The heightened surveillance and monitoring systems are already in place for Monday, the first trading session after the announcement of exit poll results, while they would be further ramped up on Thursday, when the final results will be declared, a senior official said.
At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories. This means that the exit poll data will start coming out within the next thirty minutes.
Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions after 6 pm on 19 May (Sunday) before the final results are announced by the Election Commission on 23 May.
The Lok Sabha election 2019 has reached its fag end with the final and seventh phase of the elections to conclude on Sunday. More than a month after the seven-phase elections began, we are now finally in the slog overs. Polling will be conducted across seven states and one Union Territory on 19 May comprising the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543.
The numbers for the exit polls, however, will only start coming in once voting ends in phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives the go-ahead for airing exit polls.
Watch LIVE coverage of the News18-IPSOS exit poll here
An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations. Usually, private surveying firms or institutions working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters whom they actually voted for and assuming that they have got the correct answers, they predict the result trends. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals. It is important to also note that predictions sometimes hit the bull's eye (for example, in 2014 Today's Chanakya had projected 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP), and sometimes, pollsters also get it horribly wrong.
Pollsters will attempt to answer questions like which state voted for whom or who will come to power or whether Narendra Modi will return as the prime minister for the second consecutive term or how well did the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan (SP-BSP combine) fare in these elections. However, all of these analyses are only predictions and estimate how the country's electorate has voted.
The Election Commission in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on 19 May. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.
Here is a look at the EC advisory on exit polls:
- Exit polls can only be telecast on 19 May, half an hour after the last phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, which is around 6 pm.
- For the first time, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the advisory covered websites and social media platforms.
- The Election Commission guidelines also say that TV, radio channels, cable networks, websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of programmes telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the 48-hour period before the end of polls in each phase "do not contain any material, including views or appeals by participants that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect" of any particular party or candidate.
- "Any violation by member broadcasters reported to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) by the Election Commission will be dealt with by the NBSA under its regulations," the EC said.
- The EC guidelines also bar broadcasters from airing any final, formal and definite results until such results are formally announced by the Election Commission of India, unless such results are carried with clear disclaimer that they are unofficial or incomplete or partial results or projections which should not be taken as final results.
- The election body also directed newspapers and TV channels that they should disclose the sample size of the electorate, the details of their methodology, the margin of error and the background of the polling agency which had conducted the surveys.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission had reportedly asked Twitter to take down an exit poll-related tweet. The EC's move came after it received certain "complaint", sources aware of the development said Thursday, adding that the user later removed the tweet. The sources, however, did not specify the complaint. "There is no such general order issued by ECI today. Only one case was reported to us today which the user himself removed," a senior functionary said.
The move came a day after it issued a show-cause notice to three media outlets for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections.
Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act states that "no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media... the result of any exit poll during such period... In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories."
The section also prescribes that any person, who contravenes the provisions of this section, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 20, 2019 16:46:40 IST
Highlights
Fadnavis calls for Maharashtra BJP core committee meet to review exit poll results
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a state BJP core committee meeting later on Monday, at his residence, to review the exit poll results.
RJD rejects exit polls
The RJD on Monday trashed exit polls predicting victory for the NDA in the general election as "fraud" and contrary to the ground reality against the BJP-led ruling coalition. Besides predicting a second term for Narendra Modi as prime minister, the exit polls have forecast a tally of 30 or more for the NDA out of a total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
In a statement, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said reject these exit polls which are simply compulsions of the market purveyed through a different name. It is an old trick of psychological manipulation of the deprived classes by Sangh-supported institutions and resources.
Reminding the people of the 2015 assembly polls wherein he had made his electoral debut and went on to become the deputy chief minister, Yadav said on the day when counting of votes was taking place, trends shown in the media suggested that we were losing. BJP and its allies had even started bursting crackers.
PTI
BJP leader Rakesh Singh says Kamal Nath govt will collapse due to internal conflicts
BJP leader Rakesh Singh said that the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is a "minority government standing on crutches". "It'll collapse due to its internal conflicts. But today, we're focussing on elections results and forming government at the Centre. We aren't discussing whose government will be or won't be there in Madhya Pradesh," he said.
Huge maturing of democracy taking place: Jaitley on exit polls
In his blog post, Arun Jaitley claimed there is "a huge maturing of Indian democracy" taking place if one reads exit polls along with the 2014 election result.
He said: "If the results of the exit polls and final results on the 23 May are in the same direction, the Opposition’s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale."
BJP winning or losing isn’t the end of the world: Mehbooba Mufti
After most exit polls predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PDP president Mehbooba Mufi tweeted, "BJP winning or losing isn’t the end of the world. True that institutions were subverted and press standards plummeted.Yet, many in the system and journalists with integrity stood up and raised their voices. Hope these results don’t deter their resolve to fight for what’s right."
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh is divided: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The BJP-led Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has demanded that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state "prove" its majority.
Former chief minister Shivrajj Singh Chouhan was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We will not try to dislodge the government but the Congress is a divided house.They are in minority and even the minority is divided... Scindia has gone outside the country even before the last phase."
BJP demands repolling in West Bengal constituencies
A BJP delegation led by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway minister Piyush Goyal approached the Election Commission (EC) and urged it to conduct repoll in the constituencies where violence had taken place during all the phases of the Lok Sabha polls in some states.
Goyal said, "We have met the Election Commissioners and informed them about the violence that took place in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls and requested for repolling in all the violence-affected constituencies (in West Bengal). We have also demanded that the EC to withdraw the false cases made against BJP leaders in West Bengal."
The Union minister further said, "We have informed the EC about West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's threat to people of the state that she will deal with them after the polls. We feel that there is a chance of violence in West Bengal now and even after the counting is over. Therefore, we request the poll watch body to ensure that the Central forces will continue to be stationed in the state till the MCC is over."
Bhaiyaji Joshi meets Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur
The RSS general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday.
Congress workers reject exit poll predictions, say party will fare well on 23 May
Exit polls painted a grim picture for the Congress but party workers remain unfazed, asserting that the results on May 23 would not be onesided as shown projected, and their party would perform better.
Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Even as the atmosphere at the Congress headquarters remained sombre Monday morning, party workers rejected the exit polls and said May 23 would give results quite different from the projections.
(PTI)
OP Rajbhar 'shattered' decorum of alliance dharma: BJP
Hours after Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers, the BJP said he has shattered the decorum of alliance dharma by continuously speaking against the party despite being an ally.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended to governor immediate sacking of Rajbhar, also the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.
"The BJP is a party which gives full respect to its allies and honours the coalition dharma. But, it is unfortunate that our alliance partner in UP, Om Prakash Rajbhar, not just violated the decorum of alliance dharma, but shattered it. It is for this reason that the party and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were compelled to take such a strong step," state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a statement.
(PTI)
Result of Lok Sabha election in Delhi may get delayed by few hours
The declaration of results for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats may get delayed by around five to six hours on 23 May as more time will be spent on counting VVPATs from each of the 70 Assembly segments of the national capital, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has said.
He said after the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting is over, the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs) will be counted as per the Supreme Court guidelines.
EC has given scope for suspicion regarding EVMs: Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is at the helm of efforts to mobilise the Opposition to present a non-NDA front, has been criticising the Election Commission over the EVM-VVPAT verification process, as well as the "vulnerability" of the EVMs to rigging, ever since the Lok Sabha election season began.
On Monday, after exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-led NDA government on 23 May, Naidu addressed the media and said that the EC had given the Opposition reason to doubt the counting process.
"There are many problems in the counting process. The EC should take steps to resolve all those problems. There are many rumours regarding EVMs, including that printers may be manipulated &that control panels will be changed. EC has given scope for suspicion," he said.
Anil Rajbhar given additional charge of OP Rajbhar's portfolio
Minister of State in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Anil Rajbhar has been given the additional charge of departments headed by BJP ally OP Rajbhar, who was dismissed by the Governor on the recommendation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Rajbhar had been part of the BJP government in the state since the Assembly election in 2017, and was a vocal critic of Adityanath for the better part of last year. However, Rajbhar, who is the chief of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, has claimed that he handed in his resignation last month.
Exit polls not final decision, but hint at BJP's win: Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the exit polls are not the "final decision" but indicate that the BJP will once again come to power, riding on the development work done by the NDA government.
The senior BJP leader was speaking at the launch of a poster of 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being released this Friday.
"Exit polls are not the final decision, but are indications. But, by and large, what comes out in the exit polls also reflects in the results," Gadkari said, replying to a query.
PTI
Projections about AIADMK will be proved wrong: Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday sought to make light of the exit polls suggesting a bad show by the AIADMK, saying he had himself proved wrong similar predictions of him losing in 2016. Palaniswami exuded confidence that the party and its allies win would all the seats in the state and one in Puducherry, adding that said exit polls were more of "imposing of opinion".
"In 2016 (assembly election) also, such exit polls were done and they suggested that in Salem, the AIADMK will win only three seats and that even I will lose (from Edappadi seat in Salem)," he said. "But I won with a difference of 42,000 votes even as the AIADMK won 10 seats against the three (mentioned in the exit polls). This is what exit polls are all about. They are imposing of opinion," the AIADMK leader said, claiming that the predictions would be proved wrong this time also.
PTI
We requested Assembly session as there are a lot of issues: Gopal Bhargava
According to NDTV, the central BJP leadership is not on the same page with the Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders who have asked Governor Anandiben Patel for an urgent Assembly session. Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said, "We are sending a letter to the Governor requesting an assembly session as there are a lot of issues... It (the Madhya Pradesh government) will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon."
Madhya Pradesh govt in minority, says BJP in letter to Governor
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has written to Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming that the Congress government is in minority and asking for a special session, NDTV reported. The report claimed that the BJP leaders in the state have demanded a special Assembly session.
The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls held last year. They have a wafer-thin majority in the House and has support of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.
BJP willl win bigger than exit poll predictions, says Ram Madhav
Reacting to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's claim that all exit polls are wrong, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday mocked the Opposition by saying that they were daydreaming. "The Opposition can keep on daydreaming till 23 May. By 12 pm on 23 May, their dreams will not come true. We will wait for the exact results, but I am confident that we will get a bigger mandate that what exit polls are showing," Madhav told ANI.
Tharoor earlier tweeted, "I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results."
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison's centre-right Liberal-National Coalition won the 18 May federal elections, in contrast to exit polls, which had projected a victory for tghe Opposition centre-left Labour Party.
RECAP: Kerala exit polls
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to win up to 15 out of 20 seats in Kerala, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll. Left and Democratic Front (LDF) is expected to win around 3-4 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party may be left with only one seat.
The main reason for LDF's likely success is its performance since the Assembly elections in 2016. Apart from increasing investments in public education, reviving public sector units and other welfare measures, the state government has also been praised for its decisive and quick response to the 2018's unprecedented floods. Additionally, LDF's task of rebuilding destroyed infrastructure and homes is likely to attract more support.
Sabarimala won't affect Kerala polls, we will win big: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that LDF government will "win big". According to projections of national pollsters, the Congress would sweep most of the seats, while the BJP would make history in Kerala by winning its first-ever parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hinting at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijayan said that Sabarimala issue did not affect polls in Kerala. "All of us know who created troubles there."
Sensex up 900 points; here's why
A day after exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power with a bigger majority in the Parliament, with financials leading the charge, shares surged on the bourses on Monday. Domestic financial markets cheered exit poll results showed that ruling NDA is likely to will the general Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketing over 1,100 points, and the rupee appreciating 79 paise against the US dollar.
After soaring over 962 in the early session, the 30-share index pared some gains and was trading at 39,047. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 203.05 points, or 1.78 percent, up at 11,610.20.
According to The Indian Express, the exit poll results calmed investors’ nerves leading to a sharp recovery in the market. While concerns had grown over the prospect of an unstable coalition in the last couple of weeks and the Sensex had lost 1,913 points or 4.9 per cent between 1 May and 15 May, the exit poll numbers have helped restore markets sentiment and Sensex has already recovered around 1,500 points between Friday and Monday (today).
The IE piece further noted that if the actual result outcome is on the lines of what the exit polls have predicted, it will lead to further gains in the market as FPIs, who have been cautious on India over the last few weeks, will also enter the Indian markets with their investments.
Akhilesh-Mayawati meeting over, claims report
According to ANI, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has left Mayawati's Lucknow residence after the meeting. The agency did not specify what the meeting was about, but reports have claimed that the two leaders, who along with RLD in Uttar Pradesh form the gathbandhan, met to discuss post-poll strategy in the state.
The grand alliance of Akhilesh and Mayawati may fail to live up to their expectation of stopping the BJP march through Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends the maximum number of lawmakers to parliament, predicted exit polls on Sunday. But of all the opposition parties and state-level alliances, they could fare the best, taking a substantial bite out of the 73 seats the BJP and its ally Apna Dal won in 2014, an aggregate of eight exit polls predicted.
Mayawati and Akhilesh meet
SP chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav reached the residence of BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday in Lucknow. Details from the meeting are awaited.
Busy weekend for Naidu
On Monday, Chandrababu Naidu is expected to brief Mamata about his meetings with all political leaders in New Delhi over the weekend, the source told PTI. Naidu had a busy Sunday as he called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi. On Saturday, he had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Naidu to meet Mamata in Kolkata today
A day after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today, sources told PTI. The Telugu Desam Party president will meet Mamata as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on 23 May.
"Naidu will hold a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both will hold talks on the strategies of the ‘mahagatbandhan’ (grand alliance)," a highly placed source was quoted as saying by the PTI.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
'Rupee could head towards 68 levels' if exit polls turn out to be right
The rupee put on as much as 1.2 percent to 69.36 against the dollar, its best intraday percentage gain since 18 December.
Rushabh Maru, currency and commodity analyst with Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, told Reuters most exit polls have projected a “thumping majority” for the ruling government.
“This ensures policy continuity and required stability. Hence it will attract long term investors,” he said, adding that if the outcome matches the exit polls, “then the rupee may head towards 68 levels in coming sessions”.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Update
'Bengal will surprise pollsters'
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said: "West Bengal will surprise all pollsters. We are hoping to do extremely well there. Everyone has seen the tremendous outpouring of support for Narendra Modi and BJP in Bengal. What Uttar Pradesh was in 2014, Bengal will be in 2019."
While Mamata Banerjee had dismissed the exit polls as "gossip", she would be heartened to learn that at least four major pollsters predicted that her TMC will retain its seats in West Bengal. However, a few surveys also predicted that the BJP will make massive inroads in Bengal in comparison to 2014.
Read more here
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Update
'8 momentous years': Mamata Banerjee tweets on her govt's anniversary in Bengal
"On May 20, 2011, the first Maa, Mati, Manush government took oath of office. It has been eight momentous years, during which we worked for the welfare of people. Our pledge is to turn Bangla into Biswa Bangla (best in the world)," the chief minister tweeted.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Update
'8 momentous years': Mamata Banerjee tweets on her govt's anniversary in Bengal
"On May 20, 2011, the first Maa, Mati, Manush government took oath of office. It has been eight momentous years, during which we worked for the welfare of people. Our pledge is to turn Bangla into Biswa Bangla (best in the world)," the chief minister tweeted.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
'Congress must die'
"If it could not stop the BJP in this election to save the idea of India, this party has no positive role in Indian history," Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav lashed out at the Congress after the exit polls predicted a second term for the BJP.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Entire Opposition in political ICU after exit polls, says Giriraj Singh
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said all Opposition leaders had slipped into "political oblivion" after exit poll results projected that the NDA will retain power at the Centre. His tweet in Hindi roughly translates as, "The entire Opposition, including Mamta Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu, has reached the ICU politically after seeing the exit polls. Now, after 23rd, all these people should introspect for a better future."
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Markets surge within seconds of opening on Monday morning on the back of exit poll predictions
Domestic financial markets cheered on Monday after exit poll results showed that the NDA is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections. BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 900 points, and the rupee appreciated 79 paise against the US dollar.
After soaring over 962 in early session, the 30-share index pared some gains and was trading 687.63 points, or 1.81 percent, higher at 38,618.40.
In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 203.05 points, or 1.78 percent, up at 11,610.20.
Read more here
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
If Narendra Modi wins full mandate, it will be first time in 48 years that a majority govt returns with majority
In 2014, when the BJP won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha, it was the first time in three decades that any party had scored an absolute majority in the Lower House. A similar milestone will be achieved, if the prediction of most pollsters is anywhere close to the final results.
Our quick research based on data from the official Lok Sabha website showed that if both his predictions hold — that the BJP will be voted back to power and with a full majority — then this victory will be a bigger milestone than 2014.
If Modi returns to power with a full majority on 23 May, it will be for the first time in 48 years that an incumbent prime minister and his party will return to power with a full majority. The last time this happened was in 1971, when Indira Gandhi led the Congress (R) to victory with a full majority after having done the same in 1967 (for the united Congress).
BSP chief Mayawati not meeting Opposition leaders today
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will not be attending any meeting with leaders of Opposition parties in Delhi today. The BSP issued a clarification after reports said Mayawati will be meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi before the Lok Sabha election results are declared on 23 May.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu met Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday. Naidu is expected to meet Opposition leaders in Delhi today, after meeting several of them over the weekend, including Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi.
Read more here
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
RECAP: How accurate were the exit polls in 2014?
In 2014, the exit polls had put Narendra Modi, the BJP’s prime ministerial nominee then, in the lead. Some had even predicted that the BJP-led NDA will cross the 272-mark — the simple majority needed in the 543-member Lok Sabha to form the government. The Congress had been projected to win its worst tally of below 100. However, what no survey — barring Chanakya — got right was that the BJP would cross the majority mark on its own.
The CNN-IBN exit poll, for instance, had said the NDA would win 261-283 seats with the BJP’s vote share at 34 percent, up 20 percentage points, against the Congress’ 25.5 percent. The ABP-AC Nielsen exit poll gave the NDA 281 seats, but TimesNow predicted 249 for the coalition and Headlines Today, 261 to 283. Pollster Chanakya was the one one to foresee a decisive 340 seats. Another poll, by Cicero for the India Today Group, showed the NDA gathering between 261 and 283 seats.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Don't think exit polls are accurate, says Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected the exit poll results, saying that their accuracy was "suspect" and he expected the Congress to do much better both at the national and state level.
"With so much experience, even if I go around Punjab to gauge the voter swing, I would not be able to do it with complete accuracy. So how can these exit polls be accurate," he asked. "I am confident that the Congress would do much better in this Lok Sabha election.
ANI
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit polls say BJP to repeat 2014 performance in Delhi, bag all seven seats
Most exit polls on Sunday predicted a sweep for the BJP in Delhi, with some predicting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may draw a blank in the National Capital in the Lok Sabha election. Some exit polls projected that the Congress may make gains in Delhi by winning one seat.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit polls don't mean exact polls, says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the exit polls were not "exact polls". "Exit polls do not mean exact polls. We have to understand that. Since 1999, most exit polls have gone wrong," he pointed out.
"Everyone exhibits his own confidence till the 23rd (day of counting). There will be no base for it. So we have to wait for the 23rd," he added. "The country needs an able leader and stable government, whoever it be. That's what is required, that's all."
PTI
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Time and again, exit polls have failed to catch people's pulse, says Chandrababu Naidu
With most of the exit polls predicting a rout for his party in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that exit polls had failed to be correct time and again and "far from ground reality in many instances".
Nearly all exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the main Opposition YSR Congress Party in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, also projecting that YSRCP would win close to 20 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, the polls gave decent numbers to the TDP, as well.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Shashi Tharoor chooses to wait for 'real results'
The Congress leader pointed to exit poll results from Australia last weekend, saying "56 different exit polls proved wrong".
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit poll results indicate UPA may struggle to touch 140 seats
What should be noted at the outset is that of all the polling agencies, only one — the NewsX-India News poll — predicted that the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and its allies, known as the UPA, will cross the 140-seat mark. It seems the Congress campaign has proved to be a dud and Rahul's emphasis on the Rafale deal and NYAY scheme found no takers on the ground, which points, yet again, to his failings as a leader. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul's sister, also appears to have failed miserably to boost the party.
More Firstpost analysis here
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Outcome of exit polls, election to set tone for markets
Equities, rupee and bonds are set to rally on Monday after nearly all exit polls suggested that the NDA is likely to secure a clear mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Equity markets will track election trends this week, given that the Lok Sabha election results are expected on Thursday.
Read more here on market expectations from the exit poll results
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Ram Madhav predicts BJP win in Arunachal Pradesh
BJP in-charge of the North East added his two cents on Monday. He predicted that his party will win "about 44+ out of 60 seats" in Arunachal Pradesh, which he called a "strategically important" state in the North East.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
TMC wins backing from pollsters
While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed the exit polls as "gossip", she would be heartened to learn that at least four major pollsters predicted that the Trinamool Congress would retain its seats in West Bengal.
The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicted that the TMC will improve its overall tally from the present 34 seats to between 36 and 38 seats and forecast only between three and five seats for BJP. Times Now-VMR predicted that the TMC will win 28 seats, and the BJP, only 11. ABP-AC Nielsen projected 23 seats for the TMC and 16 seats for the BJP. Today's Chanakya forecast 24 seats for the TMC and 18 seats for the BJP.
The India Today-Axis exit poll, however, might give Mamata cause for concern. It projected that the BJP will bag 19 to 23 seats among the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal and the TMC will net between 19 and 22 seats. The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll had a similar prediction — that the BJP will make massive inroads with 18 to 26 seats in West Bengal and the TMC tally will drop to 13 to 21 seats.
Read more here
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Opposition unsurprisingly displeased with exit poll predictions
The exit polls predicting another thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA didn't sit well with leaders of Opposition parties. Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee said she didn't "trust exit poll gossip" as the "game plan" was to "manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip".
No longer wanting to watch the exit poll predictions, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said: "Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd."
Congress leader Sanjay Jha dubbed the exit polls "ridiculous" and "laughable". BJP leader Sunial Deodhar tweeted out his own exit poll: "Result of West Bengal is going to be biggest shocker of Loksabha 2019 (sic)," he said.
Read more on reactions here
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
BJP expected to win by high margin in Rajasthan, UP
Among the states where the BJP-led front is expected to win with high margins is Rajasthan. According to News18-IPSOS, BJP is likely to win 22-23 seats in the state. This result is surprising, given that the Congress dethroned the BJP in the state in the Assembly elections in December 2018, merely five months ago.
The News18-IPSOS survey also found that the saffron party will get 54 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but the UPA may find some support.
Read more on the exit poll results here
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
A quick glance at all the exit poll results
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
News18-IPSOS predicts higher vote share for NDA
According to the News18-IPSOS exit poll, 48.5 percent of the electorate voted for the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, and 25 percent of the votes went to the UPA. As much as 26.5 percent of the votes were polled for regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, AAP and Telugu Desam Party.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the NDA won 38.5 percent of the votes and the UPA, 23 percent.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit poll results project another term for Modi regime: Major poll surveys at glance
Most exit polls on Sunday predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some projecting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. The News18-IPSOS survey suggested that the NDA is likely to win 336 seats. If the survey turns out to be right, the BJP will break a 48-year-old record, and Modi will become the first prime minister in that many years to win a second term with a clear majority.
According to the Polsrat and NewsX-India News, the NDA will emerge as the single-largest group but fall short of a clear majority with 242 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggested that the Modi regime will win by an even better margin than in 2014 and bag 339-365 seats.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit polls unanimously predict NDA win
According to the Polstrat and NewsX-India News, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will emerge as the single-largest alliance in the Lok Sabha but will fall short of a clear majority with 242 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggests not only a clear majority for the NDA but a better than 2014 margin for the Modi regime with 339-365 seats.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:46 (IST)
Fadnavis calls for Maharashtra BJP core committee meet to review exit poll results
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a state BJP core committee meeting later on Monday, at his residence, to review the exit poll results.
16:39 (IST)
Congress' Udit Raj says BJP never won in Kerala as voters are literate
In a controversial statement, Congress leader Udit Raj said BJP never won a seat in Kerala because the state voters are literate and not blind supporters, according to media reports.
16:26 (IST)
BJD's Amar Patnaik says party may back coalition that form government at Centre
BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik, "We would probably support some party or some kind of combination, whoever forms the government at the Centre and agrees to settle some of the unsettled and long pending issues of Odisha."
16:19 (IST)
RJD rejects exit polls
The RJD on Monday trashed exit polls predicting victory for the NDA in the general election as "fraud" and contrary to the ground reality against the BJP-led ruling coalition. Besides predicting a second term for Narendra Modi as prime minister, the exit polls have forecast a tally of 30 or more for the NDA out of a total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
In a statement, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said reject these exit polls which are simply compulsions of the market purveyed through a different name. It is an old trick of psychological manipulation of the deprived classes by Sangh-supported institutions and resources.
Reminding the people of the 2015 assembly polls wherein he had made his electoral debut and went on to become the deputy chief minister, Yadav said on the day when counting of votes was taking place, trends shown in the media suggested that we were losing. BJP and its allies had even started bursting crackers.
PTI
15:58 (IST)
BJP leader Rakesh Singh says Kamal Nath govt will collapse due to internal conflicts
BJP leader Rakesh Singh said that the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is a "minority government standing on crutches". "It'll collapse due to its internal conflicts. But today, we're focussing on elections results and forming government at the Centre. We aren't discussing whose government will be or won't be there in Madhya Pradesh," he said.
15:49 (IST)
Huge maturing of democracy taking place: Jaitley on exit polls
In his blog post, Arun Jaitley claimed there is "a huge maturing of Indian democracy" taking place if one reads exit polls along with the 2014 election result.
He said: "If the results of the exit polls and final results on the 23 May are in the same direction, the Opposition’s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale."
15:43 (IST)
BJP winning or losing isn’t the end of the world: Mehbooba Mufti
After most exit polls predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PDP president Mehbooba Mufi tweeted, "BJP winning or losing isn’t the end of the world. True that institutions were subverted and press standards plummeted.Yet, many in the system and journalists with integrity stood up and raised their voices. Hope these results don’t deter their resolve to fight for what’s right."
15:27 (IST)
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh is divided: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The BJP-led Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has demanded that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state "prove" its majority.
Former chief minister Shivrajj Singh Chouhan was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We will not try to dislodge the government but the Congress is a divided house.They are in minority and even the minority is divided... Scindia has gone outside the country even before the last phase."
15:17 (IST)
BJP demands repolling in West Bengal constituencies
A BJP delegation led by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway minister Piyush Goyal approached the Election Commission (EC) and urged it to conduct repoll in the constituencies where violence had taken place during all the phases of the Lok Sabha polls in some states.
Goyal said, "We have met the Election Commissioners and informed them about the violence that took place in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls and requested for repolling in all the violence-affected constituencies (in West Bengal). We have also demanded that the EC to withdraw the false cases made against BJP leaders in West Bengal."
The Union minister further said, "We have informed the EC about West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's threat to people of the state that she will deal with them after the polls. We feel that there is a chance of violence in West Bengal now and even after the counting is over. Therefore, we request the poll watch body to ensure that the Central forces will continue to be stationed in the state till the MCC is over."
15:10 (IST)
Bhaiyaji Joshi meets Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur
The RSS general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday.
15:04 (IST)
Congress workers say exit polls are BJP's attempt to 'spread rumours'
15:00 (IST)
Congress workers reject exit poll predictions, say party will fare well on 23 May
Exit polls painted a grim picture for the Congress but party workers remain unfazed, asserting that the results on May 23 would not be onesided as shown projected, and their party would perform better.
Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Even as the atmosphere at the Congress headquarters remained sombre Monday morning, party workers rejected the exit polls and said May 23 would give results quite different from the projections.
(PTI)
14:57 (IST)
OP Rajbhar 'shattered' decorum of alliance dharma: BJP
Hours after Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers, the BJP said he has shattered the decorum of alliance dharma by continuously speaking against the party despite being an ally.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended to governor immediate sacking of Rajbhar, also the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.
"The BJP is a party which gives full respect to its allies and honours the coalition dharma. But, it is unfortunate that our alliance partner in UP, Om Prakash Rajbhar, not just violated the decorum of alliance dharma, but shattered it. It is for this reason that the party and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were compelled to take such a strong step," state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a statement.
(PTI)
14:51 (IST)
Result of Lok Sabha election in Delhi may get delayed by few hours
The declaration of results for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats may get delayed by around five to six hours on 23 May as more time will be spent on counting VVPATs from each of the 70 Assembly segments of the national capital, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has said.
He said after the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting is over, the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs) will be counted as per the Supreme Court guidelines.
14:49 (IST)
EC has given scope for suspicion regarding EVMs: Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is at the helm of efforts to mobilise the Opposition to present a non-NDA front, has been criticising the Election Commission over the EVM-VVPAT verification process, as well as the "vulnerability" of the EVMs to rigging, ever since the Lok Sabha election season began.
On Monday, after exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-led NDA government on 23 May, Naidu addressed the media and said that the EC had given the Opposition reason to doubt the counting process.
"There are many problems in the counting process. The EC should take steps to resolve all those problems. There are many rumours regarding EVMs, including that printers may be manipulated &that control panels will be changed. EC has given scope for suspicion," he said.
14:44 (IST)
Anil Rajbhar given additional charge of OP Rajbhar's portfolio
Minister of State in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Anil Rajbhar has been given the additional charge of departments headed by BJP ally OP Rajbhar, who was dismissed by the Governor on the recommendation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Rajbhar had been part of the BJP government in the state since the Assembly election in 2017, and was a vocal critic of Adityanath for the better part of last year. However, Rajbhar, who is the chief of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, has claimed that he handed in his resignation last month.
14:32 (IST)
Exit polls not final decision, but hint at BJP's win: Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the exit polls are not the "final decision" but indicate that the BJP will once again come to power, riding on the development work done by the NDA government.
The senior BJP leader was speaking at the launch of a poster of 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being released this Friday.
"Exit polls are not the final decision, but are indications. But, by and large, what comes out in the exit polls also reflects in the results," Gadkari said, replying to a query.
PTI
14:31 (IST)
Projections about AIADMK will be proved wrong: Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday sought to make light of the exit polls suggesting a bad show by the AIADMK, saying he had himself proved wrong similar predictions of him losing in 2016. Palaniswami exuded confidence that the party and its allies win would all the seats in the state and one in Puducherry, adding that said exit polls were more of "imposing of opinion".
"In 2016 (assembly election) also, such exit polls were done and they suggested that in Salem, the AIADMK will win only three seats and that even I will lose (from Edappadi seat in Salem)," he said. "But I won with a difference of 42,000 votes even as the AIADMK won 10 seats against the three (mentioned in the exit polls). This is what exit polls are all about. They are imposing of opinion," the AIADMK leader said, claiming that the predictions would be proved wrong this time also.
PTI
14:29 (IST)
We don't believe in exit polls, says DMK chief Stalin; pollsters predicted good show for party in Tamil Nadu
Even as the exit polls predicted a good show for his party, DMK President M K Stalin Monday said he does not take the projections seriously and would wait for three days to know people's mandate. Asked about the reported meeting of opposition parties convened by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the post-poll scenario on counting day, Stalin shot back, "who told you there is a meeting on 23 May."
Such reports are only appearing in the media, he said, adding, even the results will be known only by late Thursday. "Such meetings will be useful only if held after results are known. So we are waiting," he added. While the exit polls of various media houses suggested the incumbent BJP-led NDA at Centre would retain power, most of them had said the DMK could net significant number of seats out of the 38 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
14:09 (IST)
We requested Assembly session as there are a lot of issues: Gopal Bhargava
According to NDTV, the central BJP leadership is not on the same page with the Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders who have asked Governor Anandiben Patel for an urgent Assembly session. Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said, "We are sending a letter to the Governor requesting an assembly session as there are a lot of issues... It (the Madhya Pradesh government) will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon."
13:57 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh govt in minority, says BJP in letter to Governor
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has written to Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming that the Congress government is in minority and asking for a special session, NDTV reported. The report claimed that the BJP leaders in the state have demanded a special Assembly session.
The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls held last year. They have a wafer-thin majority in the House and has support of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.
13:45 (IST)
BJP willl win bigger than exit poll predictions, says Ram Madhav
Reacting to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's claim that all exit polls are wrong, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday mocked the Opposition by saying that they were daydreaming. "The Opposition can keep on daydreaming till 23 May. By 12 pm on 23 May, their dreams will not come true. We will wait for the exact results, but I am confident that we will get a bigger mandate that what exit polls are showing," Madhav told ANI.
Tharoor earlier tweeted, "I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results."
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison's centre-right Liberal-National Coalition won the 18 May federal elections, in contrast to exit polls, which had projected a victory for tghe Opposition centre-left Labour Party.
13:30 (IST)
RECAP: Kerala exit polls
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to win up to 15 out of 20 seats in Kerala, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll. Left and Democratic Front (LDF) is expected to win around 3-4 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party may be left with only one seat.
The main reason for LDF's likely success is its performance since the Assembly elections in 2016. Apart from increasing investments in public education, reviving public sector units and other welfare measures, the state government has also been praised for its decisive and quick response to the 2018's unprecedented floods. Additionally, LDF's task of rebuilding destroyed infrastructure and homes is likely to attract more support.
13:28 (IST)
Sabarimala won't affect Kerala polls, we will win big: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that LDF government will "win big". According to projections of national pollsters, the Congress would sweep most of the seats, while the BJP would make history in Kerala by winning its first-ever parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hinting at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijayan said that Sabarimala issue did not affect polls in Kerala. "All of us know who created troubles there."
13:06 (IST)
Sensex up 900 points; here's why
A day after exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power with a bigger majority in the Parliament, with financials leading the charge, shares surged on the bourses on Monday. Domestic financial markets cheered exit poll results showed that ruling NDA is likely to will the general Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketing over 1,100 points, and the rupee appreciating 79 paise against the US dollar.
After soaring over 962 in the early session, the 30-share index pared some gains and was trading at 39,047. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 203.05 points, or 1.78 percent, up at 11,610.20.
According to The Indian Express, the exit poll results calmed investors’ nerves leading to a sharp recovery in the market. While concerns had grown over the prospect of an unstable coalition in the last couple of weeks and the Sensex had lost 1,913 points or 4.9 per cent between 1 May and 15 May, the exit poll numbers have helped restore markets sentiment and Sensex has already recovered around 1,500 points between Friday and Monday (today).
The IE piece further noted that if the actual result outcome is on the lines of what the exit polls have predicted, it will lead to further gains in the market as FPIs, who have been cautious on India over the last few weeks, will also enter the Indian markets with their investments.
12:44 (IST)
Akhilesh-Mayawati meeting over, claims report
According to ANI, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has left Mayawati's Lucknow residence after the meeting. The agency did not specify what the meeting was about, but reports have claimed that the two leaders, who along with RLD in Uttar Pradesh form the gathbandhan, met to discuss post-poll strategy in the state.
The grand alliance of Akhilesh and Mayawati may fail to live up to their expectation of stopping the BJP march through Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends the maximum number of lawmakers to parliament, predicted exit polls on Sunday. But of all the opposition parties and state-level alliances, they could fare the best, taking a substantial bite out of the 73 seats the BJP and its ally Apna Dal won in 2014, an aggregate of eight exit polls predicted.
12:36 (IST)
Mayawati and Akhilesh meet
SP chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav reached the residence of BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday in Lucknow. Details from the meeting are awaited.
12:27 (IST)
Busy weekend for Naidu
On Monday, Chandrababu Naidu is expected to brief Mamata about his meetings with all political leaders in New Delhi over the weekend, the source told PTI. Naidu had a busy Sunday as he called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi. On Saturday, he had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
12:08 (IST)
Naidu to meet Mamata in Kolkata today
A day after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today, sources told PTI. The Telugu Desam Party president will meet Mamata as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on 23 May.
"Naidu will hold a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both will hold talks on the strategies of the ‘mahagatbandhan’ (grand alliance)," a highly placed source was quoted as saying by the PTI.
11:47 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
'Rupee could head towards 68 levels' if exit polls turn out to be right
The rupee put on as much as 1.2 percent to 69.36 against the dollar, its best intraday percentage gain since 18 December.
Rushabh Maru, currency and commodity analyst with Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, told Reuters most exit polls have projected a “thumping majority” for the ruling government.
“This ensures policy continuity and required stability. Hence it will attract long term investors,” he said, adding that if the outcome matches the exit polls, “then the rupee may head towards 68 levels in coming sessions”.
11:44 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Update
'Bengal will surprise pollsters'
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said: "West Bengal will surprise all pollsters. We are hoping to do extremely well there. Everyone has seen the tremendous outpouring of support for Narendra Modi and BJP in Bengal. What Uttar Pradesh was in 2014, Bengal will be in 2019."
While Mamata Banerjee had dismissed the exit polls as "gossip", she would be heartened to learn that at least four major pollsters predicted that her TMC will retain its seats in West Bengal. However, a few surveys also predicted that the BJP will make massive inroads in Bengal in comparison to 2014.
Read more here
11:36 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Update
'8 momentous years': Mamata Banerjee tweets on her govt's anniversary in Bengal
"On May 20, 2011, the first Maa, Mati, Manush government took oath of office. It has been eight momentous years, during which we worked for the welfare of people. Our pledge is to turn Bangla into Biswa Bangla (best in the world)," the chief minister tweeted.
11:14 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Update
'8 momentous years': Mamata Banerjee tweets on her govt's anniversary in Bengal
"On May 20, 2011, the first Maa, Mati, Manush government took oath of office. It has been eight momentous years, during which we worked for the welfare of people. Our pledge is to turn Bangla into Biswa Bangla (best in the world)," the chief minister tweeted.
11:07 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
"Exit polls are being shown by the media. But what is in the people's heart will be reflected in the results on 23 May. People will surely tell their 'Mann ki Baat' to Modi," Congress leader Raj Babbar said.
Read more here
11:02 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
'Exit polls must be shown the door'
"It is high time that the Exit Polls must be shown the Exit Door. This exercise by the media houses shows zero respect to the process of election in a democracy."
10:58 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
'Congress must die'
"If it could not stop the BJP in this election to save the idea of India, this party has no positive role in Indian history," Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav lashed out at the Congress after the exit polls predicted a second term for the BJP.
10:53 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
10:41 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Entire Opposition in political ICU after exit polls, says Giriraj Singh
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said all Opposition leaders had slipped into "political oblivion" after exit poll results projected that the NDA will retain power at the Centre. His tweet in Hindi roughly translates as, "The entire Opposition, including Mamta Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu, has reached the ICU politically after seeing the exit polls. Now, after 23rd, all these people should introspect for a better future."
10:30 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Former Maldives president congratulates Narendra Modi
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter after exit polls predicted a thumping win for the BJP-led NDA on Sunday. He hopes for continued cooperation between India and Maldives with the BJP-led government.
10:27 (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Latest Update
'Congress turning MP into West Bengal'
The Congress debacle in Madhya Pradesh is sure to turn the state into West Bengal, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted after a BJP activist was shot dead allegedly by a Congress worker in Paliya village in Indore district on Sunday.
10:04 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Markets surge within seconds of opening on Monday morning on the back of exit poll predictions
Domestic financial markets cheered on Monday after exit poll results showed that the NDA is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections. BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 900 points, and the rupee appreciated 79 paise against the US dollar.
After soaring over 962 in early session, the 30-share index pared some gains and was trading 687.63 points, or 1.81 percent, higher at 38,618.40.
In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 203.05 points, or 1.78 percent, up at 11,610.20.
Read more here
09:49 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
If Narendra Modi wins full mandate, it will be first time in 48 years that a majority govt returns with majority
In 2014, when the BJP won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha, it was the first time in three decades that any party had scored an absolute majority in the Lower House. A similar milestone will be achieved, if the prediction of most pollsters is anywhere close to the final results.
Our quick research based on data from the official Lok Sabha website showed that if both his predictions hold — that the BJP will be voted back to power and with a full majority — then this victory will be a bigger milestone than 2014.
If Modi returns to power with a full majority on 23 May, it will be for the first time in 48 years that an incumbent prime minister and his party will return to power with a full majority. The last time this happened was in 1971, when Indira Gandhi led the Congress (R) to victory with a full majority after having done the same in 1967 (for the united Congress).
09:38 (IST)
BSP chief Mayawati not meeting Opposition leaders today
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will not be attending any meeting with leaders of Opposition parties in Delhi today. The BSP issued a clarification after reports said Mayawati will be meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi before the Lok Sabha election results are declared on 23 May.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu met Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday. Naidu is expected to meet Opposition leaders in Delhi today, after meeting several of them over the weekend, including Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi.
Read more here
09:28 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
RECAP: How accurate were the exit polls in 2014?
In 2014, the exit polls had put Narendra Modi, the BJP’s prime ministerial nominee then, in the lead. Some had even predicted that the BJP-led NDA will cross the 272-mark — the simple majority needed in the 543-member Lok Sabha to form the government. The Congress had been projected to win its worst tally of below 100. However, what no survey — barring Chanakya — got right was that the BJP would cross the majority mark on its own.
The CNN-IBN exit poll, for instance, had said the NDA would win 261-283 seats with the BJP’s vote share at 34 percent, up 20 percentage points, against the Congress’ 25.5 percent. The ABP-AC Nielsen exit poll gave the NDA 281 seats, but TimesNow predicted 249 for the coalition and Headlines Today, 261 to 283. Pollster Chanakya was the one one to foresee a decisive 340 seats. Another poll, by Cicero for the India Today Group, showed the NDA gathering between 261 and 283 seats.
09:20 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Don't think exit polls are accurate, says Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected the exit poll results, saying that their accuracy was "suspect" and he expected the Congress to do much better both at the national and state level.
"With so much experience, even if I go around Punjab to gauge the voter swing, I would not be able to do it with complete accuracy. So how can these exit polls be accurate," he asked. "I am confident that the Congress would do much better in this Lok Sabha election.
ANI
09:12 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit polls say BJP to repeat 2014 performance in Delhi, bag all seven seats
Most exit polls on Sunday predicted a sweep for the BJP in Delhi, with some predicting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may draw a blank in the National Capital in the Lok Sabha election. Some exit polls projected that the Congress may make gains in Delhi by winning one seat.
08:57 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit polls don't mean exact polls, says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the exit polls were not "exact polls". "Exit polls do not mean exact polls. We have to understand that. Since 1999, most exit polls have gone wrong," he pointed out.
"Everyone exhibits his own confidence till the 23rd (day of counting). There will be no base for it. So we have to wait for the 23rd," he added. "The country needs an able leader and stable government, whoever it be. That's what is required, that's all."
PTI
08:53 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Time and again, exit polls have failed to catch people's pulse, says Chandrababu Naidu
With most of the exit polls predicting a rout for his party in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that exit polls had failed to be correct time and again and "far from ground reality in many instances".
Nearly all exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the main Opposition YSR Congress Party in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, also projecting that YSRCP would win close to 20 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, the polls gave decent numbers to the TDP, as well.
08:35 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Shashi Tharoor chooses to wait for 'real results'
The Congress leader pointed to exit poll results from Australia last weekend, saying "56 different exit polls proved wrong".
08:31 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Exit poll results indicate UPA may struggle to touch 140 seats
What should be noted at the outset is that of all the polling agencies, only one — the NewsX-India News poll — predicted that the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and its allies, known as the UPA, will cross the 140-seat mark. It seems the Congress campaign has proved to be a dud and Rahul's emphasis on the Rafale deal and NYAY scheme found no takers on the ground, which points, yet again, to his failings as a leader. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul's sister, also appears to have failed miserably to boost the party.
More Firstpost analysis here