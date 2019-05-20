Exit Poll Results 2019; Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: BJP won't try to dislodge Kamal Nath govt but Congress is a divided House, claims saffron party

Exit Poll Results 2019; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: The BJP-led Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has demanded that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state "prove" its majority.

Former chief minister Shivrajj Singh Chouhan was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We will not try to dislodge the government but the Congress is a divided house.They are in minority and even the minority is divided... Scindia has gone outside the country even before the last phase."

Hours after Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers, the BJP said he has shattered the decorum of alliance dharma by continuously speaking against the party despite being an ally.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended to governor immediate sacking of Rajbhar, also the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.

"The BJP is a party which gives full respect to its allies and honours the coalition dharma. But, it is unfortunate that our alliance partner in UP, Om Prakash Rajbhar, not just violated the decorum of alliance dharma, but shattered it. It is for this reason that the party and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were compelled to take such a strong step," state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a statement.

The declaration of results for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats may get delayed by around five to six hours on 23 May as more time will be spent on counting VVPATs from each of the 70 Assembly segments of the national capital, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has said.

Claiming that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has a lot of issues, the BJP unit of the state has written to Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming that the Congress government is in minority and asking for a special session, NDTV reported. The report claimed that the BJP leaders in the state have demanded a special Assembly session. "We are sending a letter to the Governor requesting an assembly session as there are a lot of issues... It (the Madhya Pradesh government) will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon," Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said.

The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls held last year. They have a wafer-thin majority in the House and has support of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Reacting to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's claim that all exit polls are wrong, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday mocked the Opposition by saying that they were daydreaming. "The Opposition can keep on daydreaming till 23 May. By 12 pm on 23 May, their dreams will not come true. We will wait for the exact results, but I am confident that we will get a bigger mandate that what exit polls are showing," Madhav told ANI.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that LDF government will "win big". According to projections of national pollsters, the Congress would sweep most of the seats, while the BJP would make history in Kerala by winning its first-ever parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hinting at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijayan said that Sabarimala issue did not affect polls in Kerala. "All of us know who created troubles there."

A day after exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power with a bigger majority in the Parliament, with financials leading the charge, shares surged on the bourses on Monday. Domestic financial markets cheered exit poll results showed that ruling NDA is likely to will the general Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketing over 1,100 points, and the rupee appreciating 79 paise against the US dollar.

After soaring over 962 in the early session, the 30-share index pared some gains and was trading at 39,047. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 203.05 points, or 1.78 percent, up at 11,610.20.

According to The Indian Express, the exit poll results calmed investors’ nerves leading to a sharp recovery in the market. While concerns had grown over the prospect of an unstable coalition in the last couple of weeks and the Sensex had lost 1,913 points or 4.9 per cent between 1 May and 15 May, the exit poll numbers have helped restore markets sentiment and Sensex has already recovered around 1,500 points between Friday and Monday (today).

According to ANI, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has left Mayawati's Lucknow residence after the meeting. The agency did not specify what the meeting was about, but reports have claimed that the two leaders, who along with RLD in Uttar Pradesh form the gathbandhan, met to discuss post-poll strategy in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav reached the residence of Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday in Lucknow. Details from the meeting are awaited.

A day after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today, sources told PTI. The Telugu Desam Party president will meet Mamata as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on 23 May. "Naidu will hold a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both will hold talks on the strategies of the ‘mahagatbandhan’ (grand alliance)," a highly placed source was quoted as saying by the PTI.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on the anniversary of her "Maa, Mati, Manush government", saying it had been "eight momentous years, during which we worked for the welfare of people".

The entire Opposition has reached the political ICU after seeing the exit polls, Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said. "Now, after 23rd, all these people should introspect for a better future."

BSP chief Mayawati won't attend any meeting with Opposition leaders in Delhi today, the BSP clarified after reports said Mayawati will be meeting ​UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the exit polls were not "exact polls". "Exit polls do not mean exact polls. We have to understand that. Since 1999, most exit polls have gone wrong," he pointed out.

Responding to the exit poll results, most of which pointed to another NDA win, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted the exit poll results from Australia last weekend, saying "56 different exit polls proved wrong".

Most exit polls on Sunday predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some projecting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. The News18-IPSOS survey suggested that the NDA is likely to win 336 seats. If the survey turns out to be right, the BJP will break a 48-year-old record, and Modi will become the first prime minister in that many years to win a second term with a clear majority.

In 2014, when the BJP won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha, it was the first time in three decades that any party had acquired an absolute majority. A similar milestone will be achieved, if the prediction of most pollsters is anywhere close to the final results. According to the NewsX-India News and Polstrat, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will emerge as the single-largest group but fall short of a clear majority with 242 seats. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has suggested not only a clear majority for the NDA but a better performance for the Modi Sarkar than 2014 with 339-365 seats.

Today's Chanakya, the agency that called out the last two Lok Sabha elections correctly has said that the BJP will return with a thumping majority, with over 300 seats on its own. NDA is expected to cross 350 while the UPA may be restricted to under 100 (95 +/- 9).

Congress-led United Progressive Alliance to win 162, SP-BSP-RLD’s collation or Mahagathbandhan may get 43 seats and Left parties to get 5 seats. While other parties and independent candidates can register to win on 88 seats.

A heavy loss in the politically important state of UP appears imminent as pollsters have pegged its numbers as low as 22. The best scenario for the BJP has been predicted by the Times Now-VMR, which gives it 58 seats, followed closely by the Republic-Jan Ki Baat, which gives it an outer limit of 57.

The one thing that most polls seem to agree on is that the party will suffer heavy losses in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Jha has said that the exit poll results are laughable as most pollsters have written out the Congress party. According to NDTV's Poll of Polls, the NDA alliance will win 296 seats while the UPA will be restricted 128. Before this, Mamata Banerjee had tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that had shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that have shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal. According to NDTV's Poll of Poll survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have managed to make substantial progress in TMC bastion of West Bengal. The saffron party which was limited to 2 seats in the 2014 elections despite the Modi wave, may win around 14 seats this election, NDTV predicted. The state elects 42 MPs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena combine will manage to win only 34 seats in the politically important state of Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP will be restricted to 14 seats, said the ABP exit poll survey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may win almost as many seats as it did in 2014, early exit polls have predicted. An amalgamation of all surveys, curated by NDTV suggested that the BJP-led NDA may easily get 300 seats in the 542 seats of Lok Sabha that went to polls.

News18-IPSOS has released the first set of numbers. The pollster has given the NDA an edge in the first phase of the seven-phased polling exercise. News18's survey predicted that the NDA may get 33 t0 35 seats, while the Congress my win four to five seats. Others, which includes the SP-BSP alliance as well may bag 44 to 47 seats.

Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up. The heightened surveillance and monitoring systems are already in place for Monday, the first trading session after the announcement of exit poll results, while they would be further ramped up on Thursday, when the final results will be declared, a senior official said.

At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories. This means that the exit poll data will start coming out within the next thirty minutes.

Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions after 6 pm on 19 May (Sunday) before the final results are announced by the Election Commission on 23 May.

The Lok Sabha election 2019 has reached its fag end with the final and seventh phase of the elections to conclude on Sunday. More than a month after the seven-phase elections began, we are now finally in the slog overs. Polling will be conducted across seven states and one Union Territory on 19 May comprising the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543.

The numbers for the exit polls, however, will only start coming in once voting ends in phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives the go-ahead for airing exit polls.

An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations. Usually, private surveying firms or institutions working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters whom they actually voted for and assuming that they have got the correct answers, they predict the result trends. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals. It is important to also note that predictions sometimes hit the bull's eye (for example, in 2014 Today's Chanakya had projected 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP), and sometimes, pollsters also get it horribly wrong.

Pollsters will attempt to answer questions like which state voted for whom or who will come to power or whether Narendra Modi will return as the prime minister for the second consecutive term or how well did the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan (SP-BSP combine) fare in these elections. However, all of these analyses are only predictions and estimate how the country's electorate has voted.

The Election Commission in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on 19 May. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

Here is a look at the EC advisory on exit polls:

- Exit polls can only be telecast on 19 May, half an hour after the last phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, which is around 6 pm.

- For the first time, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the advisory covered websites and social media platforms.

- The Election Commission guidelines also say that TV, radio channels, cable networks, websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of programmes telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the 48-hour period before the end of polls in each phase "do not contain any material, including views or appeals by participants that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect" of any particular party or candidate.

- "Any violation by member broadcasters reported to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) by the Election Commission will be dealt with by the NBSA under its regulations," the EC said.

- The EC guidelines also bar broadcasters from airing any final, formal and definite results until such results are formally announced by the Election Commission of India, unless such results are carried with clear disclaimer that they are unofficial or incomplete or partial results or projections which should not be taken as final results.

- The election body also directed newspapers and TV channels that they should disclose the sample size of the electorate, the details of their methodology, the margin of error and the background of the polling agency which had conducted the surveys.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had reportedly asked Twitter to take down an exit poll-related tweet. The EC's move came after it received certain "complaint", sources aware of the development said Thursday, adding that the user later removed the tweet. The sources, however, did not specify the complaint. "There is no such general order issued by ECI today. Only one case was reported to us today which the user himself removed," a senior functionary said.

The move came a day after it issued a show-cause notice to three media outlets for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections.

Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act states that "no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media... the result of any exit poll during such period... In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories."

The section also prescribes that any person, who contravenes the provisions of this section, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.

