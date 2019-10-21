Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: EC says 'poll of polls' only after 6.30 pm; voting in Haryana, Maharashtra assemblies underway

Maharashtra, Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019 LATEST Updates: All eyes are now on the 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election exit poll results. Counting of votes will take place on 24 October. The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS. Exit polls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be announced today after 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the upcoming elections — Assembly and bypolls.
The ban will be effective "from 7 am to 6.30 pm on 21 October" when Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies go to polls. Bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will also be held on the same day, apart from the two parliamentary constituencies of Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar. Ban on exit poll is affective on these elections as well, said the Election Commission.
In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "And as per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short RP Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC."
Shephali Sharan, official spokesperson of the poll body said, "Displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls in the respective polling areas in connection with aforesaid general elections and bye-elections."
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 17:43:49 IST
Highlights
Polling (for the survey) was conducted in multiple phases:
Stage 3: Every third voter coming out of polling station was selected for the survey.
The survey was conducted on voting day. The interviewing process started when polls opened and continued throughout the day until polls closed to ensure better representation of voters, coming in at different times of the day.
For conducting exit interviews at polling stations in each selected constituency, the time cluster approach was used. The survey at each polling station was covered for one hour following survey protocol by three interviewers. All interviews were conducted using computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) method.
To overcome prejudice/response bias, election symbols, including party names, contesting in selected assembly constituency were shown on a tablet, displayed like ballot box screen. While asking a voting-related question, a virtual polling booth scenario was created, wherein the respondent was handed over the device (tablet) to mark the party they had voted for.
Polling (for the News18-IPSOS survey) was conducted in multiple phases:
Stage 2: In each Assembly constituency, six polling stations were selected using systematic random sampling (SRS) process.
Polling (for the News18-IPSOS survey) was conducted in multiple phases:
Stage 1: Following aspects were taken into consideration in the selection of Assembly constituencies:
How News18-IPSOS conducts its exit poll survey
A total of 72 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra were selected out of 288 constituencies. As many as 432 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
In Haryana, of the total 90, 23 Assembly constituencies were selected to conduct the exit poll survey. As many as 138 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
In each polling station, 25 voters were randomly selected for conducting the survey. These surveys were conducted outside the polling stations. A total of 10,800 voters were interviewed from 72 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. In Haryana, the survey covered 3,450 voters from 23 Assembly constituencies.
EC bans all exit polls for Assembly polls and by-elections till 6.30 pm
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:23 (IST)
17:22 (IST)
17:20 (IST)
17:19 (IST)
17:04 (IST)
