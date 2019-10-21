Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: EC says 'poll of polls' only after 6.30 pm; voting in Haryana, Maharashtra assemblies underway

Polling (for the survey) was conducted in multiple phases:



Stage 3: Every third voter coming out of polling station was selected for the survey.

The survey was conducted on voting day. The interviewing process started when polls opened and continued throughout the day until polls closed to ensure better representation of voters, coming in at different times of the day.

For conducting exit interviews at polling stations in each selected constituency, the time cluster approach was used. The survey at each polling station was covered for one hour following survey protocol by three interviewers. All interviews were conducted using computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) method.

To overcome prejudice/response bias, election symbols, including party names, contesting in selected assembly constituency were shown on a tablet, displayed like ballot box screen. While asking a voting-related question, a virtual polling booth scenario was created, wherein the respondent was handed over the device (tablet) to mark the party they had voted for.