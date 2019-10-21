Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Pollsters peg BJP as heavy favourites in Maharashtra, Haryana; Shiv Sena-BJP to win 243, predicts News18-IPSOS

Maharashtra, Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019 LATEST Updates: With polling concluding in all seats of Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies, results of various exit polls have started trickling in and most pollsters have predicted that the saffron party's winning run will continue in Maharashtra and Haryana. An average of most exit polls shows that the BJP and Shiv Sena combine will win 213 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, while the Congress and NCP combine will take 61. Other smaller outfits and independents are projected to win 61 seats.
News18-IPSOS predicts dull show by the maha-agadhi alliance, led by the Congress and the Sharad Pawar's NCP. According to the survey, the NCP-Congress alliance is likely to bag merely 41 seats, with the Congress winning 17 and NCP taking away 22 seats. Two seats have been bagged by other alliance partners, according to the IPSOS survey.
With voting concluding in all seats across Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies, the exit poll results are out. According to News18-IPSOS exit poll survey, the BJP seems to be winning it big in Maharashtra as Ipsos exit poll suggests the saffron party will win 243 seats. The BJP is close to absolute majority in Maharashtra.
All eyes are now on the 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election exit poll results. Counting of votes will take place on 24 October. The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS. Exit polls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be announced today after 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the upcoming elections — Assembly and bypolls.
The ban will be effective "from 7 am to 6.30 pm on 21 October" when Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies go to polls. Bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will also be held on the same day, apart from the two parliamentary constituencies of Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar. Ban on exit poll is affective on these elections as well, said the Election Commission.
In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "And as per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short RP Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC."
Shephali Sharan, official spokesperson of the poll body said, "Displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls in the respective polling areas in connection with aforesaid general elections and bye-elections."
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 19:32:36 IST
Highlights
Republic-Jan ki baat Exit Poll predicts BJP sweep in Haryana with 52-63 seats
The Republic-Jan ki baat exit poll is predicting a closer contest in Haryana as compared to other exit polls. They are projecting the BJP to win 52-63 seats, Congress to win 15-19 seats and Dushyant Chautala's JJP to win 5-9 seats. Just like other exit polls, Republic-Jan ki baat exit poll says the INLD has been reduced to meagre 0-1 seats. Other parties are said to win 7-9 seats.
ABP News Exit Poll | BJP-Shiv Sena to win 204 seats
According to the ABP news exit poll, BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to win 204 seats in Maharashtra with NCP and Congress likely to win 69 seats. Other parties like Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM are predicted to win 15 seats.
TIMES NOW Exit Poll predicts 230 seats for BJP-Shiv combine, gives Congress-NCP 48
According to the TIMES NOW exit poll, BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to win 230 seats in Maharashtra. Like majority pollsters, Times Now predicts a dismal show by Congress and and NCP with merely 48 seats and other parties expected to win only 10 seats.
India Today-Axis My Poll gives BJP-Shiv Sena 166-194 in Maharashtra
According to the India Today-Axis My Poll, BJP-Shiv Sena are expected to win 166-194 seats in Maharashtra. Congress-NCP alliance is expected to win 72-90 seats with the other parties expected to win 22-34 seats.
Pollsters favour BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana
The high-voltage electioneering by the BJP saw participation of a galaxy of leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as it continued to aggressively raise the nationalism plank by focusing on scrapping of Article 370 provisions on special status to Jammu and Kashmir and targeted the opposition on national security and corruption.
The opposition tried to corner the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states on the handling of the economy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling party for the economic slowdown and unemployment and highlighting issues like "failure" of demonetisation and GST rollout.
BJP wins in Haryana too, predicts News18 IPSOS
The News18-Ipsos exit poll projects a saffron wave in Haryana too, with the BJP winning 75 of the total 90 Assembly seats, while the Congress is likely to walk away with just 10 seats.
Poll of Polls: Majority pollsters predict a saffron sweep in Haryana and Maharashtra
With polling concluding in all seats of Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies, results of various exit polls have started trickling in and most pollsters have predicted that the saffron party's winning run will continue in Maharashtra and Haryana.
An average of most exit polls shows that the BJP and Shiv Sena combine will win 213 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, while the Congress and NCP combine will take 61. Other smaller outfits and independents are projected to win 61 seats.
Shiv Sena's tally to get a massive boost, says News18-IPSOS exit poll results
The News18- Ipsos exit poll predictions suggest that the Shiv Sena will make a massive improvement on its 2014 election results tally when it won just 63 seats compared to 102 in 2009 Assembly elections. The BJP, too, is predcited to improve its tally from 122 in 2014 to 144 this year.
Here is the region wise break up of exit poll results in Maharashtra as predicted by News18-IPSOS
Exit poll predicts dull show by Congress-NCP alliance
News18-IPSOS predicts dull show by the maha-agadhi alliance, led by the Congress and the Sharad Pawar's NCP. According to the survey, the NCP-Congress alliance is likely to bag merely 41 seats, with the Congress winning 17 and NCP taking away 22 seats. Two seats have been bagged by other alliance partners, according to the IPSOS survey.
News18-IPSOS exit polls predicts clear sweep by BJP in Maharashtra
Voting across all Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and Haryana concluded at 6 pm. As per EC rules, exit poll predictions started coming in soon enough. According to News18-IPSOS exit poll survey, the BJP is likely to win it big in Maharashtra as Ipsos exit poll suggests the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP with Shiv Sena, will win 243 seats. The survey predicts that the BJP will be victorious on 141 seats and Shiv Sena will bag 102 seats. The BJP will be close to a halfway mark.
MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2019: News18-IPSOS exit poll survey projections
Here are the projections by News18-IPSOS survey
Prediction of election results in any form or manner during prohibited period is violation of spirit of Section 126A: EC
According to rules stated by the Election Commission, the prediction of results of elections in any form or manner during the prohibited period is a violation of the spirit of Section 126A (of the Representation of the People Act) which aims to prevent the electors of constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of the various political parties.
In 2014, BJP bagged 122 seats on its own in Maharashtra Assembly polls
In 2014 Assembly polls, BJP and Shiv Sena fought the polls separately and BJP bagged 122 seats on its own.
The Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were alliance partners for 25-years — including several smaller parties, such as Republican Party of India (Athavale), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha,[citation needed] were also a part. After the general election, the BJP demanded additional seats to contest; initially they requested 144 seats but later reduced their demand to 130 seats. The Shiv Sena offered 119 seats to the BJP and 18 seats to four other allies, keeping 151 to contest itself. After several rounds of negotiations, the parties did not reach a conclusion. Thus the Shiv Sena - BJP alliance ended on the 25 September as well.
Polling (for the survey) was conducted in multiple phases:
Stage 3: Every third voter coming out of polling station was selected for the survey.
The survey was conducted on voting day. The interviewing process started when polls opened and continued throughout the day until polls closed to ensure better representation of voters, coming in at different times of the day.
For conducting exit interviews at polling stations in each selected constituency, the time cluster approach was used. The survey at each polling station was covered for one hour following survey protocol by three interviewers. All interviews were conducted using computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) method.
To overcome prejudice/response bias, election symbols, including party names, contesting in selected assembly constituency were shown on a tablet, displayed like ballot box screen. While asking a voting-related question, a virtual polling booth scenario was created, wherein the respondent was handed over the device (tablet) to mark the party they had voted for.
Polling (for the News18-IPSOS survey) was conducted in multiple phases:
Stage 2: In each Assembly constituency, six polling stations were selected using systematic random sampling (SRS) process.
Polling (for the News18-IPSOS survey) was conducted in multiple phases:
Stage 1: Following aspects were taken into consideration in the selection of Assembly constituencies:
How News18-IPSOS conducts its exit poll survey
A total of 72 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra were selected out of 288 constituencies. As many as 432 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
In Haryana, of the total 90, 23 Assembly constituencies were selected to conduct the exit poll survey. As many as 138 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
In each polling station, 25 voters were randomly selected for conducting the survey. These surveys were conducted outside the polling stations. A total of 10,800 voters were interviewed from 72 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. In Haryana, the survey covered 3,450 voters from 23 Assembly constituencies.
EC bans all exit polls for Assembly polls and by-elections till 6.30 pm
All eyes are now on the 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election exit poll results. Counting of votes will take place on 24 October. The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS. Exit polls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be announced today after 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the upcoming elections — Assembly and bypolls.
