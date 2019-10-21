Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Pollsters peg BJP as heavy favourites in Maharashtra, Haryana; Shiv Sena-BJP to win 243, predicts News18-IPSOS

Maharashtra, Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019 LATEST Updates: With polling concluding in all seats of Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies, results of various exit polls have started trickling in and most pollsters have predicted that the saffron party's winning run will continue in Maharashtra and Haryana. An average of most exit polls shows that the BJP and Shiv Sena combine will win 213 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, while the Congress and NCP combine will take 61. Other smaller outfits and independents are projected to win 61 seats.

News18-IPSOS predicts dull show by the maha-agadhi alliance, led by the Congress and the Sharad Pawar's NCP. According to the survey, the NCP-Congress alliance is likely to bag merely 41 seats, with the Congress winning 17 and NCP taking away 22 seats. Two seats have been bagged by other alliance partners, according to the IPSOS survey.

With voting concluding in all seats across Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies, the exit poll results are out. According to News18-IPSOS exit poll survey, the BJP seems to be winning it big in Maharashtra as Ipsos exit poll suggests the saffron party will win 243 seats. The BJP is close to absolute majority in Maharashtra.

All eyes are now on the 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election exit poll results. Counting of votes will take place on 24 October. The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS. Exit polls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be announced today after 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the upcoming elections — Assembly and bypolls.

The ban will be effective "from 7 am to 6.30 pm on 21 October" when Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies go to polls. Bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will also be held on the same day, apart from the two parliamentary constituencies of Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar. Ban on exit poll is affective on these elections as well, said the Election Commission.

In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "And as per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short RP Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC."

Shephali Sharan, official spokesperson of the poll body said, "Displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls in the respective polling areas in connection with aforesaid general elections and bye-elections."

