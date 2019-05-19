Exit Poll Results 2019 India LIVE updates: Congress says poll projections 'laughable', Mamata calls it 'gossip' as pollsters give BJP a walkover

Exit Poll Results 2019 India Latest updates: Sanjay Jha has said that the exit poll results are laughable as most pollsters have written out the Congress party. According to NDTV's Poll of Polls, the NDA alliance will win 296 seats while the UPA will be restricted 128. Before this, Mamata Banerjee had tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that had shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee has tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that have shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal. According to NDTV's Poll of Poll survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have managed to make substantial progress in TMC bastion of West Bengal. The saffron party which was limited to 2 seats in the 2014 elections despite the Modi wave, may win around 14 seats this election, NDTV predicted. The state elects 42 MPs.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena combine will manage to win only 34 seats in the politically important state of Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP will be restricted to 14 seats, said the ABP exit poll survey.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may win almost as many seats as it did in 2014, early exit polls have predicted. An amalgamation of all surveys, curated by NDTV suggested that the BJP-led NDA may easily get 300 seats in the 542 seats of Lok Sabha that went to polls.
News18-IPSOS has released the first set of numbers. The pollster has given the NDA an edge in the first phase of the seven-phased polling exercise. News18's survey predicted that the NDA may get 33 t0 35 seats, while the Congress my win four to five seats. Others, which includes the SP-BSP alliance as well may bag 44 to 47 seats.
Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up. The heightened surveillance and monitoring systems are already in place for Monday, the first trading session after the announcement of exit poll results, while they would be further ramped up on Thursday, when the final results will be declared, a senior official said.
At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories. This means that the exit poll data will start coming out within the next thirty minutes.
Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions after 6 pm on 19 May (Sunday) before the final results are announced by the Election Commission on 23 May.
The Lok Sabha election 2019 has reached its fag end with the final and seventh phase of the elections to conclude on Sunday. More than a month after the seven-phase elections began, we are now finally in the slog overs. Polling will be conducted across seven states and one Union Territory on 19 May comprising the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543.
The numbers for the exit polls, however, will only start coming in once voting ends in phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives the go-ahead for airing exit polls.
Watch LIVE coverage of the News18-IPSOS exit poll here
An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations. Usually, private surveying firms or institutions working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters whom they actually voted for and assuming that they have got the correct answers, they predict the result trends. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals. It is important to also note that predictions sometimes hit the bull's eye (for example, in 2014 Today's Chanakya had projected 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP), and sometimes, pollsters also get it horribly wrong.
Pollsters will attempt to answer questions like which state voted for whom or who will come to power or whether Narendra Modi will return as the prime minister for the second consecutive term or how well did the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan (SP-BSP combine) fare in these elections. However, all of these analyses are only predictions and estimate how the country's electorate has voted.
The Election Commission in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on 19 May. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.
Here is a look at the EC advisory on exit polls:
- Exit polls can only be telecast on 19 May, half an hour after the last phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, which is around 6 pm.
- For the first time, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the advisory covered websites and social media platforms.
- The Election Commission guidelines also say that TV, radio channels, cable networks, websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of programmes telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the 48-hour period before the end of polls in each phase "do not contain any material, including views or appeals by participants that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect" of any particular party or candidate.
- "Any violation by member broadcasters reported to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) by the Election Commission will be dealt with by the NBSA under its regulations," the EC said.
- The EC guidelines also bar broadcasters from airing any final, formal and definite results until such results are formally announced by the Election Commission of India, unless such results are carried with clear disclaimer that they are unofficial or incomplete or partial results or projections which should not be taken as final results.
- The election body also directed newspapers and TV channels that they should disclose the sample size of the electorate, the details of their methodology, the margin of error and the background of the polling agency which had conducted the surveys.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission had reportedly asked Twitter to take down an exit poll-related tweet. The EC's move came after it received certain "complaint", sources aware of the development said Thursday, adding that the user later removed the tweet. The sources, however, did not specify the complaint. "There is no such general order issued by ECI today. Only one case was reported to us today which the user himself removed," a senior functionary said.
The move came a day after it issued a show-cause notice to three media outlets for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections.
Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act states that "no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media... the result of any exit poll during such period... In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories."
The section also prescribes that any person, who contravenes the provisions of this section, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.
Updated Date: May 19, 2019 20:05:27 IST
Congess' Sanjay Jha terms exit poll results 'laughable' as most surveys give BJP-led NDA majority in LS polls
Mamata calls post-poll projections 'gossip' as pollsters predict 12-seat gain for BJP in West Bengal
In the second phase of Lok Sabha polling, in which 95 seats went to polls, the NDA has got 50 to 54 seats in its kitty, according to News18's IPSOS exit poll. The UPA lags behind with 31 to 35 seats in the second phase.
NDTV poll of polls says BJP to bag 8 to 12 seats; INC may fail to open account
NDTV's poll of polls has said that the BJP will be able to win around 8 to 12 seats. The Congress and INLD may not win even a single seat.
In phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections, NDA to bag 38 to 42 seats, says News18-IPSOS survey
News18-IPSOS has released the first set of numbers. The pollster has given the NDA an edge in the first phase of the seven-phased polling exercise. News18's survey predicted that the NDA may get 38 to 42 seats, while the Congress my win four to six seats. Others, which includes the SP-BSP alliance as well may bag 44 to 46 seats. A total of 91 Lok Sabha cosntituencies had polled across 18 states and two Union Territories in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. From Chhattisgarh, Bastar was the only Lok Sabha seat which had voted in phase one of the election.
The last round of Lok Sabha elections, the mammoth 7-phase exercise will draw to a close, shifting the focus to exit polls. An election exit poll is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations.
Exit polls can only be telecast on 19 May, half an hour after the last phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, which is around 6 pm. For the first time, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the advisory covered websites and social media platforms. The Election Commission guidelines also say that TV, radio channels, cable networks, websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of programmes telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the 48-hour period before the end of polls in each phase "do not contain any material, including views or appeals by participants that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect" of any particular party or candidate.
Exit polls for 2014 Lok Sabha election predicted BJP win, but not scale; News24-Chanakya predictions were most accurate
Exit polls have often been subject to criticism for their inaccuracy. The exit polls in 2004 and 2009 failed to accurately predict the results of the elections. In fact, the 2004 exit polls predicted a massive victory for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. However, proving all exit polls wrong, the Congress staged a stunning comeback to form a coalition government. In 2009 too, most exit polls predicted a hung Parliament with the UPA as the single largest coalition. This time too they were proven wrong as the Congress on its own managed to win over 200 seats.
Sebi, stock exchanges beef up surveillance mechanism in view of exit polls, final results
Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up. The heightened surveillance and monitoring systems are already in place for Monday, the first trading session after the announcement of exit poll results, while they would be further ramped up on Thursday, when the final results will be declared, a senior official said.
EC says 67.37% voting in seven-phased elections
At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories. Across the seven-phased mammoth electoral exercise, a voter turnout of 67.37 percent was recorded, India Today reported.
The poll panel said that a total of 7.27 crore voters took part in elections of which 3.47 crore were women and 3,377 were persons of third gender.
A look at a few times exit polls got it wrong
Delhi Assembly Elections 2015: The Aam Aadmi Party registered a thumping win, the pollsters had failed completely to predict that in advance. All exit polls had given AAP a clear majority, but only one had tipped their tally to cross 50 seats.
2004 Lok Sabha elections: Positive of a favourable verdict, the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led government had dissolved the Parliament and called for an early poll. The exit polls then had predicted BJP-led NDA to secure over 240 to 250 seats. But when the actual results came, the numbers were completely opposite and the Congress and its allies got 216 seats against a projection ranging from 170 to 205. The BJP just managed to get 187 seats.
How top political parties fared in 2014?
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in face of a strong Modi wave, 17 crore votes went to BJP alone, while 11 crore votes went to Congress. BSP got 2 crore, CPM 2 crore and NCP 86 lakh. In terms of percentage, BJP secured 31.3 percent votes, Congress won 19.5 percent, ADMK got 3.3 percent, AITC 3.9 percent while BJD secured 1.7 percent votes.
News18-IPSOS exit poll used four stages of multi-sampling as part of its methodology
To predict the number of seats likely to be won by each party or alliance, a total of 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 Assembly constituencies were selected, and 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. A total of 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies. Multi-sampling process was adopted for the selection of parliamentary constituencies, Assembly constituencies and polling stations.
For instance, the CNN-IBN poll said the BJP-led alliance could get 261-283 seats and put the BJP’s vote share at 34 percent, up 20 percentage points, against Congress’ 25.5 percent. The ABP-AC Nielsen poll gave NDA 281, but TimesNow predicted 249 for the centre-right coalition and Headline Today 261 to 283, while pollster Chanakya foresaw a decisive 340 seats. Another poll, by Cicero for the India Today group, showed the NDA gathering between 261 and 283 seats.
Pollsters to relaese Exit Poll data one hour after polling ends today
Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions after 6 pm on 19 May (Sunday).
Readers are adviced that these datas are mere projections of the voting trends. The final results will be announced by the Election Commission on 23 May.
The numbers for the exit polls, however, will start coming in once voting ends in phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives the go-ahead for airing exit polls.
19:55 (IST)
Congess' Sanjay Jha terms exit poll results 'laughable' as most surveys give BJP-led NDA majority in LS polls
Mamata calls post-poll projections 'gossip' as pollsters predict 12-seat gain for BJP in West Bengal
BJP may retain most seats in Rajasthan, says NDTV poll of polls
If NDTV's Poll of Polls predictions are anything to go by, the BJP may revere the damage it suffered in its support base in Rajasthan during the last year's Assembly polls. The party is slated to win 23 to 25 seats in the state that sends 25 MPs to Lok Sabha. This is reminiscent of the fact that in the run up to the Assembly polls, many reports had claimed that the dominant sentiment on the ground was reflected in the slogan, Modi tumse bair nahi, Vasundhara teri khair nahi.
In the second phase of Lok Sabha polling, in which 95 seats went to polls, the NDA has got 50 to 54 seats in its kitty, according to News18's IPSOS exit poll. The UPA lags behind with 31 to 35 seats in the second phase.
NDTV poll of polls predicts massive gains for BJP in TMC bastion West Bengal
According to NDTV's poll of poll survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have managed to make substantial progress in TMC bastion of West Bengal. The saffron party which was limited to 2 seats in the 2014 elections despite the Modi wave, may win around 14 seats this election, NDTV predicted. The state elects 42 MPs.
Here are the figures and the comparison from 2014 results.
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
BJP wave falters but saffron party still single largest in politically important Uttar Pradesh, sasy NDTV poll of polls
In the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP appears to be in the lead. NDTV has said that the party will manage to win 55 seats, which is considerably less than the 71 it won in 2014.
Most pollsters' early trends show NDA to win comfortable majority; UPA may get 127 seats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may win almost as many seats as it did in 2014, early exit polls have predicted. An amalgamation of all surveys, curated by NDTV suggested that the BJP-led NDA may easily get 300 seats in the 542 seats of Lok Sabha that went to polls.
Republic C-Voter has predicted more than 300 of 543 seats for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Times Now-VMR has also predicted that the NDA will cross 300. The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls so far, gives the NDA 298, the Congress and its allies 128.
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
NDTV poll of polls says BJP to bag 8 to 12 seats; INC may fail to open account
NDTV's poll of polls has said that the BJP will be able to win around 8 to 12 seats. The Congress and INLD may not win even a single seat.
In phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections, NDA to bag 38 to 42 seats, says News18-IPSOS survey
News18-IPSOS has released the first set of numbers. The pollster has given the NDA an edge in the first phase of the seven-phased polling exercise. News18's survey predicted that the NDA may get 38 to 42 seats, while the Congress my win four to six seats. Others, which includes the SP-BSP alliance as well may bag 44 to 46 seats. A total of 91 Lok Sabha cosntituencies had polled across 18 states and two Union Territories in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. From Chhattisgarh, Bastar was the only Lok Sabha seat which had voted in phase one of the election.
What Election Commission guidelines are on exit polls?
The last round of Lok Sabha elections, the mammoth 7-phase exercise will draw to a close, shifting the focus to exit polls. An election exit poll is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations.
Exit polls can only be telecast on 19 May, half an hour after the last phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, which is around 6 pm. For the first time, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the advisory covered websites and social media platforms. The Election Commission guidelines also say that TV, radio channels, cable networks, websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of programmes telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the 48-hour period before the end of polls in each phase "do not contain any material, including views or appeals by participants that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect" of any particular party or candidate.
Exit polls for 2014 Lok Sabha election predicted BJP win, but not scale; News24-Chanakya predictions were most accurate
Exit polls have often been subject to criticism for their inaccuracy. The exit polls in 2004 and 2009 failed to accurately predict the results of the elections. In fact, the 2004 exit polls predicted a massive victory for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. However, proving all exit polls wrong, the Congress staged a stunning comeback to form a coalition government. In 2009 too, most exit polls predicted a hung Parliament with the UPA as the single largest coalition. This time too they were proven wrong as the Congress on its own managed to win over 200 seats.
Sebi, stock exchanges beef up surveillance mechanism in view of exit polls, final results
Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up. The heightened surveillance and monitoring systems are already in place for Monday, the first trading session after the announcement of exit poll results, while they would be further ramped up on Thursday, when the final results will be declared, a senior official said.
EC says 67.37% voting in seven-phased elections
At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories. Across the seven-phased mammoth electoral exercise, a voter turnout of 67.37 percent was recorded, India Today reported.
The poll panel said that a total of 7.27 crore voters took part in elections of which 3.47 crore were women and 3,377 were persons of third gender.
A look at a few times exit polls got it wrong
Delhi Assembly Elections 2015: The Aam Aadmi Party registered a thumping win, the pollsters had failed completely to predict that in advance. All exit polls had given AAP a clear majority, but only one had tipped their tally to cross 50 seats.
2004 Lok Sabha elections: Positive of a favourable verdict, the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led government had dissolved the Parliament and called for an early poll. The exit polls then had predicted BJP-led NDA to secure over 240 to 250 seats. But when the actual results came, the numbers were completely opposite and the Congress and its allies got 216 seats against a projection ranging from 170 to 205. The BJP just managed to get 187 seats.
How top political parties fared in 2014?
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in face of a strong Modi wave, 17 crore votes went to BJP alone, while 11 crore votes went to Congress. BSP got 2 crore, CPM 2 crore and NCP 86 lakh. In terms of percentage, BJP secured 31.3 percent votes, Congress won 19.5 percent, ADMK got 3.3 percent, AITC 3.9 percent while BJD secured 1.7 percent votes.
News18-IPSOS exit poll used four stages of multi-sampling as part of its methodology
To predict the number of seats likely to be won by each party or alliance, a total of 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 Assembly constituencies were selected, and 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. A total of 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies. Multi-sampling process was adopted for the selection of parliamentary constituencies, Assembly constituencies and polling stations.
For instance, the CNN-IBN poll said the BJP-led alliance could get 261-283 seats and put the BJP’s vote share at 34 percent, up 20 percentage points, against Congress’ 25.5 percent. The ABP-AC Nielsen poll gave NDA 281, but TimesNow predicted 249 for the centre-right coalition and Headline Today 261 to 283, while pollster Chanakya foresaw a decisive 340 seats. Another poll, by Cicero for the India Today group, showed the NDA gathering between 261 and 283 seats.
Pollsters to relaese Exit Poll data one hour after polling ends today
Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions after 6 pm on 19 May (Sunday).
Readers are adviced that these datas are mere projections of the voting trends. The final results will be announced by the Election Commission on 23 May.
The numbers for the exit polls, however, will start coming in once voting ends in phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives the go-ahead for airing exit polls.