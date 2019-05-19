Exit Poll Results 2019 India: Get live updates online at Firstpost; watch it live on TV on CNN-News18

The seven-phased 2019 General Election will conclude on Sunday with polling in the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543, across seven states and one union territory. As the fate of the candidates in fray and their political parties gets sealed, the verdict will be announced in four days on 23 May. However, the exit polls on Sunday will lend an early indications of the election.

This time, receive live online updates on the much-awaited exit polls results here on Firstpost and live coverage of the same on CNN-NEWS18. It will bring you a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Follow LIVE updates on the Lok Sabha election here

However, the numbers and figures will only be discussed after voting ends for the seventh and the last phase on Sunday evening when the Election Commission gives the go ahead for airing the exit poll.

An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations. Usually, private surveying firms or institutions working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters whom they actually voted for and assuming that they have got the correct answers, they predict the result trends. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals. It is important to also note that predictions sometimes hit the bull's eye (for example, in 2014 Today's Chanakya had projected 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP), and sometimes, pollsters also get it horribly wrong.

The campaigns by different political parties in this election witnessed heated squabbles right from the start. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election and has faced criticism for his performance in the last five years from Opposition, mostly the Congress and several regional parties including Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and others.

The exit polls results will be announced on 23 May, when the counting will begin by 8 am.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.