Exit Poll Result 2019 Date: 'Polls of Polls' to be announced after 6.30 pm for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections today

Exit Poll Result 2019 Date: Exit polls for the upcoming Assembly election and bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be announced on 21 October 2019 (Monday) after 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the upcoming elections — Assembly and bypolls.

The ban will be effective "from 7 am to 6.30 pm on 21 October" when Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies go to polls. Bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will also be held on the same day, apart from the two parliamentary constituencies of Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar. Ban on exit poll is affective on these elections as well, said the Election Commission.

In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "And as per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short RP Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC."

Shephali Sharan, official spokesperson of the poll body said, "Displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls in the respective polling areas in connection with aforesaid general elections and bye-elections."

With inputs from agencies

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .