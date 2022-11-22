Kolkata: “There will be a ‘khela’ in West Bengal this December,” said state BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, claiming that more that 30 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are in contact with her party.

Talking to Firstpost, Agnimitra Paul said, “There are around 30 TMC MLAs in touch with our party member Mithun Chakraborty. BJP senior leaders, specially LoP Suvendu Adhikari, will taking call on this.”

She said that TMC government in West Bengal will not continue for long after December. “Their existence is at stake,” Paul, BJP’s Asansol MLA added.

For the unversed, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in July this year had claimed that 38 TMC MLAs were in touch with his party in West Bengal.

“Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us),” Chakraborty said during a press conference in Kolkata.

Why are 30 TMC MLAs wanting to shift to BJP?

According to Agnimitra Paul, there has been financial irregularities in Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal.

She further said that half of the Mamata Banejree leaders are accused in scam and other half are in jail for alleged corruption.

The West Bengal BJP MLA further alleged that the ruling West Bengal government has no money to pay to its employees.

‘TMC stealing money from Central government’s project’

Paul further alleged that TMC has been stealing money from the Central government’s project. She further said that the BJP wants CBI to interrogate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her ministers as she being the head of the state.

“She needs to take responsibility and answer how did the common people money stolen like this. She has to answer for all the corruption,” Paul added.

BJP and TMC at odds with each other

The ruling TMC and BJP in West Bengal have been at odds with each other, recently over President Droupadi Murmu.

Agnimitra Paul, on Monday, tweeted a photo where she was seen sporting President Murmu’s image on her forehead. This was apparently in reference to the ongoing high octane political drama over West Bengal minister Akhil Giri’s remarks on the President, which evoked strong criticism from BJP.

Her Excellency HON PRESIDENT OF INDIA Smt Draupadi Murmuji The FACE of THE FIGHT OF TRIBAL WOMEN OF INDIA Our PRESIDENT

0ur PRIDE@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/GyP5vMGlu2 — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) November 21, 2022

On Monday, BJP MLAs in West Bengal staged a walkout from the assembly, demanding the immediate resignation of Giri from Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet. They even demanded his disqualification from the House for his comments on the President.

What did TMC's Akhil Giri say against President Murmu?

In a video that has recently gone viral, the Minister of State for Correctional Homes, Akhil Giri, commented on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

The video caused massive outrage in the BJP. Party's head of the information & technology cell, Amit Malviya, had tweeted the clip, calling Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal".

Later, Mamata Banerjee apologised for Giri's remarks. She said, "Akhil Giri has committed a mistake. I condemn his utterings and apologise on behalf of my party. My party has already apologised for it. I have great regard for the President. We've cautioned our MLA and if it happens in future then the party will take action."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.