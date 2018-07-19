You are here:
'Example of negative politics': Tejashwi Yadav slams Sushil Kumar Modi's demand for cancellation of Lalu Prasad's bail

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 21:49:42 IST

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday dubbed Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi's demand for cancellation of his father and party chief Lalu Prasad's provisional bail "negative politics."

File image of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. News18

Taking exception to the RJD chief's meetings with leaders of the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Sushil urged the CBI on Wednesday to seek the cancellation of his bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

Prasad held the meetings at his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi's 10 Circular road bungalow. He is recuperating after undergoing a fistula surgery at a Mumbai hospital recently.

"What Sushil Modi is saying is an example of negative politics. The bail was granted to Lalu Prasad on health grounds and the deputy chief minister is not a doctor. He is free to visit my father, who is his senior, and see for himself how ill my father is and how badly he needs medical treatment which he cannot get in jail," Yadav told reporters.

"Sushil Modi can also accompany Lalu Prasad to any hospital here to ascertain whether or not the RJD supremo deserves to be out of jail," he added.

Prasad, a former Bihar chief minister, has been convicted in a number of fodder scam cases.

The Jharkhand High Court had on 29 June extended his provisional bail for another six weeks till 17 August on medical grounds.

In a statement issued Thursday, JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar demanded a thorough examination of Prasad's call details, which, he claimed, will prove that he has been involved in political activities ever since he was released on provisional bail in May.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 21:49 PM

