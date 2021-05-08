Politics

Ex-minister K Pitchandi to be Tamil Nadu Assembly pro-tem speaker; will take oath of office on 10 May

Pitchandi, who represents the Kilpennathur assembly constituency in Tiruvannamalai district had served as DMK deputy whip in 2016

Hassan M Kamal May 08, 2021 19:51:06 IST
Ex-minister K Pitchandi to be Tamil Nadu Assembly pro-tem speaker; will take oath of office on 10 May

File image of K Pitchandi and MK Stalin. Twitter@PitchandiK

Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday appointed former Minister K Pitchandi as pro-tem Speaker of the state legislative assembly.

Pitchandi, who represents the Kilpennathur assembly constituency in Tiruvannamalai district, will take the oath of office on 10 May.

He will administer the oath of office to all the newly elected members the following day. He served as DMK deputy whip in 2016.

Pitchandi, who represents the Kilpennathur assembly constituency in Tiruvannamalai district had served as DMK deputy whip in 2016.

Updated Date: May 08, 2021 19:51:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

Exit Poll Results 2021 Updates: IndiaToday-MyAxis predicts BJP gain in Bengal, projects 130-156 for TMC
Politics

Exit Poll Results 2021 Updates: IndiaToday-MyAxis predicts BJP gain in Bengal, projects 130-156 for TMC

Exit Poll Results 2021 Live Updates: IndiaToday MyAxis predicted 136-160 seats for the saffron party in the 294 member Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Edappadi K Palaniswamy profile: AIADMK leader records hatrick win
Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Edappadi K Palaniswamy profile: AIADMK leader records hatrick win

Palaniswami polled 1,63,154 votes while his closest rival DMK's T Sampathkumar secured 69,352 votes

Assembly polls: Congress debacle foregrounds party's organisational inadequacies, underscores importance of regional satraps
Politics

Assembly polls: Congress debacle foregrounds party's organisational inadequacies, underscores importance of regional satraps

Experts feel unless Congress looks at nurturing strong regional leaders, it will continue to grapple with the regaining traditional ground that it has ceded to its political rivals