Ex-minister K Pitchandi to be Tamil Nadu Assembly pro-tem speaker; will take oath of office on 10 May
Pitchandi, who represents the Kilpennathur assembly constituency in Tiruvannamalai district had served as DMK deputy whip in 2016
Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday appointed former Minister K Pitchandi as pro-tem Speaker of the state legislative assembly.
Pitchandi, who represents the Kilpennathur assembly constituency in Tiruvannamalai district, will take the oath of office on 10 May.
He will administer the oath of office to all the newly elected members the following day. He served as DMK deputy whip in 2016.
