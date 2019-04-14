EVM malfunctioning row: Opposition to approach SC again to demand verification of 50% votes with VVPAT slips

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Sunday held a meeting to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning and said they will approach the Supreme Court again to demand that at least 50 percent of paper trails be verified with EVMs.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who Saturday met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to raise the issue of EVM malfunctioning, said 21 political parties have demanded verification of VVPAT slips of 50 percent of EVMs.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Opposition parties will approach the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to the Election Commission for counting of at least 50 percent of the VVPAT slips with the EVMs in every Assembly segment.

He said the Opposition parties will carry out a nationwide campaign on the issue of discrepancies in EVMs.

"We do not think the EC is doing enough to address issue of EVM malfunctioning," Singhvi alleged.

Last Monday, the Supreme Court had directed the poll panel to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per Assembly segment, from one at present, in the Lok Sabha polls, saying it will provide greater satisfaction not just to political parties but the entire electorate.

