* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Etawah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Close contest between Ram Katheria from BJP and Kamlesh Kumar from SP

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:10:20 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJNP Ajay Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PHSP Akshash Krishna 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSMP Arun Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MJP Arti Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Shambhu Dayal Dohare 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Lalta Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Ram Shankar Katheria 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Kamlesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dalveer Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Sita 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pooja 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ashok Kumar Dohare 0 Votes 0% Votes
Etawah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 17,07,237 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,68,966

Male electors: 9,38,271

Reserved: Yes. Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Etawah, Bharthana, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Sikandra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party has won three out of the four times in the last two decades. Raghuraj Singh Shakya won the seat twice on a Samajwadi Party ticket: 1999 and 2004 elections. Premdas Katheria won the seat in the 2009 elections. Ashok Kumar Doharey of the BJP won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: Etawah is a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, on account of being the birthplace of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Although a reserved constituency, Etawah, has a significant number of Yadav voters. The electorate also consists of three lakh Dalits and around four lakh upper caste voters.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:10:20 IST

