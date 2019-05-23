Co-presented by


Etawah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:06:01 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr. Ram Shankar Katheria 522,119 Votes 51% Votes
SP Kamlesh Kumar 457,682 Votes 45% Votes
INC Ashok Kumar Dohare 16,570 Votes 2% Votes
PSP(L) Shambhu Dayal Dohare 8,675 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,610 Votes 1% Votes
PHSP Akshash Krishna 4,073 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Kumar 2,858 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pooja 2,508 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dalveer Singh 2,112 Votes 0% Votes
MJP Arti Devi 1,493 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Lalta Prasad 1,266 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Sita 1,154 Votes 0% Votes
BJNP Ajay Kumar 855 Votes 0% Votes
JSMP Arun Kumar 840 Votes 0% Votes
Etawah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 17,07,237 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,68,966

Male electors: 9,38,271

Reserved: Yes. Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Etawah, Bharthana, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Sikandra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party has won three out of the four times in the last two decades. Raghuraj Singh Shakya won the seat twice on a Samajwadi Party ticket: 1999 and 2004 elections. Premdas Katheria won the seat in the 2009 elections. Ashok Kumar Doharey of the BJP won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: Etawah is a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, on account of being the birthplace of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Although a reserved constituency, Etawah, has a significant number of Yadav voters. The electorate also consists of three lakh Dalits and around four lakh upper caste voters.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

