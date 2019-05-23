Etawah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Etawah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 17,07,237 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,68,966

Male electors: 9,38,271

Reserved: Yes. Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Etawah, Bharthana, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Sikandra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party has won three out of the four times in the last two decades. Raghuraj Singh Shakya won the seat twice on a Samajwadi Party ticket: 1999 and 2004 elections. Premdas Katheria won the seat in the 2009 elections. Ashok Kumar Doharey of the BJP won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: Etawah is a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, on account of being the birthplace of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Although a reserved constituency, Etawah, has a significant number of Yadav voters. The electorate also consists of three lakh Dalits and around four lakh upper caste voters.

