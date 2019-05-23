Co-presented by


Etah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 17:11:36 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Rajveer Singh (Rajubhaiya) 45,074 Votes 53% Votes
SP Ku. Devendra Singh Yadav 36,626 Votes 43% Votes
RBP Anandprakash Singh Rajput 689 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 656 Votes 1% Votes
SHSP Anuj Kumar 535 Votes 1% Votes
RSSP Atar Singh 218 Votes 0% Votes
IND Indrapal 184 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satendra Kumar Panda 150 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Naresh Chandra 97 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar 68 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parvatinandan 67 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Rashmiyadav 65 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hari Om 60 Votes 0% Votes
RKP Bharat Singh 51 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Suraj Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Etah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 15,77,457 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,20,483

Male electors: 8,56,974

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Amanpur, Etah, Kasganj, Marhara, Patiyali

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Devendra Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2009, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh fought as a Jan Kranti Party candidate and won. In 2014 elections, Kayan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: The Etah Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Lodh, Yadav and Rajput voters. Kalyan Singh and his son Rajveer belong to the Lodh community, an OBC sub-caste, which is the third largest OBC group after Yadavs and Kurmis.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 17:11:36 IST

