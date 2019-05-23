Etah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Etah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 15,77,457 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,20,483



Male electors: 8,56,974

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Amanpur, Etah, Kasganj, Marhara, Patiyali

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Devendra Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2009, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh fought as a Jan Kranti Party candidate and won. In 2014 elections, Kayan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: The Etah Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Lodh, Yadav and Rajput voters. Kalyan Singh and his son Rajveer belong to the Lodh community, an OBC sub-caste, which is the third largest OBC group after Yadavs and Kurmis.

