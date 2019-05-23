Erode Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Erode Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 13,21,395 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,56,659

Female Electors: 6,64,736

Assembly Constituencies: Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakurichi, Dharapuram (SC), Kangayam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Ganesha Murthy of the MDMK won the seat in 2009 polls. In 2014, Selvakumara Chinnayan of the AIADMK registered a victory.

Demography: Out of the six constituencies, only two are essentially urban -- Erode East and Eorde West. These two constituencies house the textile industries. As per the 2011 Census, at least half the population lives in urban areas o the district. At least 16 percent of the population belong to Scheduled Castes, as per the 2011 Census.

