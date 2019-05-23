Co-presented by


Erode Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:02:13 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
UMK Kuppusamy P 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Manimaran G 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mani A 0 Votes 0% Votes
GPI Kuppusamy R 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Saravanakumar A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ananthi S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arunachalam A 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Seethalakshmi M K 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Gopal M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Paramasivam N 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karthikeyan P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kathirvel A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganeshamoorthy M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganeshamurthy A C 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chitra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subramanian K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Natarajan A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dharmalingam S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senthilkumar K C 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Ganeshamurthi A 0 Votes 0% Votes
Erode Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 13,21,395 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,56,659

Female Electors: 6,64,736

Assembly Constituencies: Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakurichi, Dharapuram (SC), Kangayam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Ganesha Murthy of the MDMK won the seat in 2009 polls. In 2014, Selvakumara Chinnayan of the AIADMK registered a victory.

Demography: Out of the six constituencies, only two are essentially urban -- Erode East and Eorde West. These two constituencies house the textile industries. As per the 2011 Census, at least half the population lives in urban areas o the district. At least 16 percent of the population belong to Scheduled Castes, as per the 2011 Census.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:02:13 IST

