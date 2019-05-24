Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Hibi Eden of Congress wins

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,155,081 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,90,165

Male electors: 5,64,916

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kalamaserry, Paravur, Vypen, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Ernakulam, Thrikkakara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate George Eden was elected MP. In 2004, independent candidate Sebastian Paul was successful. After that, Congress held sway over this constituency. Both in 2009 and 2014 Congress candidate KV Thomas was elected MP.

Demographics: The Latin Catholic community is influential in this constituency. They form at least half of the population here. Their influence can be gauged by the fact that the UDF and LDF, the two biggest formations in Kerala politics have always selected candidates belonging to this community.

