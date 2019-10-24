Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Erandol Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Oct 24, 2019 10:22:39 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Rahul Raghunath Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sanjay Laxman Lokhande 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shirole Govind Eknath 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prof. Prataprao Ramdas Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Gautam Madhukar Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abasaheb Chimanrao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Annasaheb Dr. Satish Bhaskarrao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Chimanrao Rupchand Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

  • Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase.

  • Erandol is in the district of Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Erandol

Constituency Number – 16

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors –279339

Female Electors – 134810

Male Electors – 144527

Third Gender –2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Annasaheb Dr Satish Bhaskarrao Patil of the NCP won this seat in the 2014 elections. Previously, the seat was held by the Shiv Sena for a decade: the party fielded Patil Chimanrao Rupchand in 2009, and Patil Gulabrao Raghunath in 2004 and 1999 in winning efforts.

Demographics – Situated on the banks of river Anjani, Erandol has a population of 166,521 people.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:22:39 IST

