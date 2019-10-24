Erandol Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Erandol

Constituency Number – 16

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors –279339

Female Electors – 134810

Male Electors – 144527

Third Gender –2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Annasaheb Dr Satish Bhaskarrao Patil of the NCP won this seat in the 2014 elections. Previously, the seat was held by the Shiv Sena for a decade: the party fielded Patil Chimanrao Rupchand in 2009, and Patil Gulabrao Raghunath in 2004 and 1999 in winning efforts.

Demographics – Situated on the banks of river Anjani, Erandol has a population of 166,521 people.

