Emergency Declared: The headlines India saw on the morning of 25 June, 1975

On 25 June, 1975, then India President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under India Gandhi declared a state of emergency. All the fundamental rights were suspended, politicians arrested and a heavy censorship was imposed on the media. Here's a look at how the newspapers broke the news.

FP Staff June 25, 2015 10:33:16 IST

