Emergency Declared: The headlines India saw on the morning of 25 June, 1975
On 25 June, 1975, then India President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under India Gandhi declared a state of emergency. All the fundamental rights were suspended, politicians arrested and a heavy censorship was imposed on the media. Here's a look at how the newspapers broke the news.
The Hindu front page. The Indian Emergency lasted for 21 month period, from 25th June 1975 to 21st March 1977.
The Indian Herald. The Emergency remains one of the most controversial periods of independent Indian history.
