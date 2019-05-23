Co-presented by


Eluru Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:14:48 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Kotagiri Sridhar 63,340 Votes 49% Votes
TDP Maganti Venkateswara Rao Babu 48,288 Votes 37% Votes
JSP Pentapati Pullarao 7,382 Votes 6% Votes
INC Jetti Gurunadha Rao 5,106 Votes 4% Votes
NOTA Nota 2,673 Votes 2% Votes
BJP Chinnam Rama Kotayya 841 Votes 1% Votes
IND Dr. Mendem Santhosh Kumar (Peddababu) 336 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI China Venkata Suryanarayana Josyula 316 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Mathe Bobby 211 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alaga Ravi Kumar 176 Votes 0% Votes
JNJP V Siva Rama Krishna 149 Votes 0% Votes
Eluru Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 1,427,764 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,189

Male electors: 600,526

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Denduluru, Nuzvid, Eluru, Kaikalur, Polavaram (ST), Unguturu, Chintalapudi (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Eluru voted for Kavuru Samba Siva Rao from the Congress. In 2004, Bolla Bulli Ramaiah from TDP won the seat. However, Rao made a comeback in 2009 but Congress managed to win in 2014 when Venkateswara Rao Magantti got a majority.

Demographics: Eluru constituency covers a part of the West Godavari district and is considered very fertile. Locals depend on an agrarian economy by growing banana, areca nut and sugarcane. TDP has fielded Venkateswara Rao Maganti from the constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:14:48 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:14:48 IST

