Eluru Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates

Eluru Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 1,427,764 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,189

Male electors: 600,526

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Denduluru, Nuzvid, Eluru, Kaikalur, Polavaram (ST), Unguturu, Chintalapudi (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Eluru voted for Kavuru Samba Siva Rao from the Congress. In 2004, Bolla Bulli Ramaiah from TDP won the seat. However, Rao made a comeback in 2009 but Congress managed to win in 2014 when Venkateswara Rao Magantti got a majority.

Demographics: Eluru constituency covers a part of the West Godavari district and is considered very fertile. Locals depend on an agrarian economy by growing banana, areca nut and sugarcane. TDP has fielded Venkateswara Rao Maganti from the constituency.

