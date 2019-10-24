Ellenabad Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ellenabad Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 1,78,442

Female electors: 83,131

Male electors: 95,311

Reserved: No, but was previously reserved for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: INLD’s Bhagi Ram won his fifth election in 2000 by defeating Congress candidate Kasturi Lal. The INLD remained in power in 2005 as its candidate Sushil Kumar Indore won by securing votes two times that of the runner-up, Independent candidate Ram Singh. Ellenabad held its first elections as an unreserved constituency in 2009. INLD’s Om Parkash Chautala defeated the Congress’ Hira Lal. Bypolls were conducted in 2010 in which INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala emerged victorious after the resignation of Om Prakash Chautala, who won from both Ellenabad and Uchana Kalan and preferred to keep the latter. Abhay Chautala won again in the 2014 election by defeating BJP candidate Pawan Beniwal. In 2000, the INLD came to power in Ellenabad and has not left the constituency since.

Abhay Singh Chautala from INLD, Advocate Ravinder Balyan from Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharat Singh Beniwal from Congress and Pawan Beniwal from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Ellenabad LAC in 2019

Demographics: Ellenabad serves as the port of entry into Haryana from Rajasthan, and agriculture is the primary source of income for its inhabitants.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

