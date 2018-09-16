Election strategist Prashant Kishor likely to join JD(U) in Patna today; KC Tyagi says 'will welcome him in party'

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently said he would not campaign for anyone in the 2019 elections, is reportedly set to join the JD(U) at a meeting in Patna on Sunday.

#BREAKING -- Poll strategist Prashant Kishor to join JD(U): Sources | @maryashakil with more details pic.twitter.com/OKr609PaoQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 16, 2018

Sources in the party told News18 that Kishor, who is also the founder of Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), will join the party at the state executive on Sunday. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi was quoted as saying by ANI, "Let us wait for the official announcement. He has expressed his willingness and we will welcome him in the party."

Citing sources, NDTV said that Kishor may be tasked with brokering peace between the chief minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, but the plan has not materialised yet as Tejashwi Yadav, who is handling the party in his father's absence, is against it.

Kishor started his career as a public health expert and worked for the United Nations.

A few days ago, Kishor had said that he had worked enough with the leaders and would now like to go to grassroots and work with the people. He had also then denied media reports that he is joining politics.

"In 2019, you would not see Prashant Kishor campaigning for anyone in the manner and form in which I have been campaigning in last 4-5 years," he had said while adding that IPAC will continue as an organisation which, he said, had become about 20 times bigger than what it was in 2015.

The 41-year-old former UN official also said he want to go back to grassroots either in Gujarat or Bihar.

Kishor, who formulated the election strategy for Prime Minister Modi in the 2014 elections, said he never met Modi after he left Prime Minister's Office in March 2015 till last year when the prime minister called him when his mother was on the deathbed. Since then he had been meeting and talking to Modi. He, however, ruled out working with him again.

Kishor has also worked with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the Congress party. He said that after the Uttar Pradesh elections, he took up the assignment with YSR Congress party's YS Jaganmohan Reddy as he had made a commitment earlier.

With inputs from agencies